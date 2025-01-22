Walking into a decade of unity

Photos by Jonathan Wang.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

JONATHAN WANG | PHOTOGRAPHER | jcwang@butler.edu

For the 10th year, students braved the cold to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with the annual Love Walk. Butler’s Diversity Program Council (DPC) hosted the event founded by student organizers from Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E. Ali Mohamed, a senior biology and Spanish double major and the president of DPC, began the event with a welcome to all attendees and acknowledgment of the walk’s 10-year history. Assistant professor of philosophy Corey Reed delivered the keynote address, emphasizing King’s radical ideology and ethos of love.

The event began with a poster-making session in Atherton Union’s Reilly Room.

Students, faculty, staff and community members marched across campus with personalized signs.

Anthony Murdock, the faculty director of Butler’s Old National Bank Center for Business Excellence, was one of the Love Walk’s founders 10 years ago.

Students took brief refuge from the cold in the Fairview Community Room and listened as Murdock discussed the origins of Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E. and the important contributions of Black women in social justice movements.