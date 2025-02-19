The Collegian Mini: 2/19/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

TORI SATCHWELL | MARKETING MANAGER | tsatchwell@butler.edu

EMMA MCLEAN | MANAGING EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Language learning app that recently killed off their hoot of a mascot

3. Type of intelligence that opinion columnist Tessa Hamilton explored in her first Collegian article, as per page 7

5. Fan name of musical-comedy TV show by Ryan Murphy

6. Last name of owner of beloved soul food restaurant in Indianapolis, as per page 6

11. Beloved sketch comedy show that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary

Across:

2. Film that won best picture at BAFTA

4. Name of prestigious fellowship awarded to seven Butler seniors, as per page 1

7. Hit Max show that just premiered its third season

8. First name of the first male dancer on the Butler dance team, as per page 3

9. Name of design app that all Butler students now have pro access to

10. Children’s hospital awarded over $330,000 at BUDM, as per page 1

12. Last name of the Butler Collegian’s marketing manager