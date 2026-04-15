Senior Sendoff: Shit, already? 

I have never been one to be overly sentimental, but alas, as I am hanging out in editor-in-chief Caleb Denorme’s living room to watch the Masters, I cannot help but succumb to the emotions of a graduating senior.

It feels like just yesterday that I was a first-year sports reporter grinding out far too many OTs in my first semester on The Collegian, when Caleb — the assistant sports editor at the time — and sports editor Sarah Hohman pulled me aside to ask if I wanted to be on the women’s basketball beat.

I worked on the women’s basketball beat for the following two years with managing editor Sawyer Goldwein, as we each climbed our way up The Collegian ladder, becoming co-assistant editors under Caleb during the first semester of our sophomore year before stepping into the sports co-editors role in the spring term.

Over those two years, and as we both progressed onto the leadership team this year, Sawyer has become one of my closest friends. Although his rage-baiting ways drive me crazy on Tuesday nights, I appreciate him more than he knows and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

As for Caleb, he and I have also grown close these past few years. Despite Sawyer and I collectively enraging him every week, his leadership and guidance these past three years have impacted me for the better, and I cannot wait to see where we both end up.

Late last year, Sawyer and I both transitioned onto the men’s basketball beat. I was able to experience one of the best weeks of my life with him in New York City to cover the Big East Tournament together. Lucky enough to see a singular Butler win, the two of us got to interview some of the greatest minds in basketball and explored all over the city.

At some point between then and now, my junior year quickly got changed to my senior year, and suddenly, the real world is right around the corner. However, as I delay that inevitability, this past academic year has been my favorite by far.

Serving as a managing editor for The Collegian, I have been able to work closely with both Caleb and Sawyer, while also growing my relationships with Piper Bailey, Emma McLean and Anna Gritzenbach. Those three are some of the smartest, strongest and most badass women I know, and I cannot wait to see how they continue to leave their mark.

During this last semester, I got to write some of my favorite stories of my young career thus far, as I interviewed Gordon Hayward, spent a week with the football team, spoke with Butler’s official painter and even took over the weekly crossword duties.

These are just a few of the 136 stories I was fortunate enough to write for The Collegian, all of which would make little David over the moon if he knew all the cool people I would talk to and the fun things I got to do for work.

So, without further ado, just a brief thanks to so many who helped me along the way:

To my mom, dad and my two sisters — Liv and Nat — thank you all for being such a strong foundation to lean on and being my biggest fans.

To my high school journalism teacher, Ms. MacMillan, thank you for the countless recommendation letters you’ve written for me, the endless support you’ve shown and for convincing me to join the Tiger Times my senior year. I am not where I am today without you!

To the entire editorial board and all of the reporters, thank you for all of your hard work this year, and I cannot wait to see all of your continued work for years to come. An added shout-out to the late-night crew of Caleb, Piper, Emma, Sawyer, Lilly Frieling, Jada Gangazha and Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy for unprecedented efficiency in creating yet another award-winning paper this year.

At last, thank you to all of the athletes who have let me share their stories, cover their games and become a small part of each of their fantastic careers.

I have no idea where journalism will take me in life after I graduate, but one thing I know for sure is that I am beyond grateful that it led me to three incredible years with The Butler Collegian that I will always hold close to my heart.