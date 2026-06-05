Butler breaks ground on new ballroom

President James Danko hoists a shovel to celebrate breaking ground on a new construction project. Photo courtesy of Butler University.

Ollie Fitzgerald | News Editor | ofitzgerald@butler.edu

As a part of the ongoing Butler Gateway Project, ground was broken to start construction for a new event venue on June 4, 2026. The Allen Whitehall Clowes Ballroom is slated to hold 1,400 people for a variety of recitals, receptions and performances. 

This project follows a 2024 announcement that highlighted a $9 million grant given to Butler by the Allen Whitehall Clowes Charitable Foundation. 

In a university press release, President Danko stated, “The Whitehill Ballroom reflects our confidence in Butler’s future, Indianapolis’ future and our belief that the arts remain essential to building vibrant communities.”

The event venue further contributes to the Gateway Project goal of developing a stronger Midtown Arts District to create a community impact. Simultaneously, renovations are being done at Clowes Memorial Hall to improve accessibility and performance capabilities. 

The Butler Collegian will continue to report on this story as it develops.

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