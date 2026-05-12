Maggie Zentgraf resigns as women’s lacrosse coach

Women’s lacrosse head coach Maggie Zentgraf resigned from her position on May 12 after four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Zentgraf cited a family move across the country as a reason for stepping down.

“This is really bittersweet,” Zentgraf stated. “We are excited to get back East and be around more of our family but we’re sad to leave Butler, these amazing young women and the entire community that has supported our family these last few years. Butler is a wonderful place with incredible support, and I want to thank Molly Sullivan, Michelle Bowman and Grant Leiendecker for their belief, guidance and patience. I’ve enjoyed coaching this team of talented student-athletes so much and I know they will do big things moving forward.”

Zentgraf won a Big East championship as a player at Notre Dame, but did not find the same success coaching Butler. She posted a 10-51 record with the Dawgs.

Leiendecker, the vice president and director of athletics, praised Zentgraf’s tenure.

“Maggie has built a strong culture within our women’s lacrosse program and we could all see the groundwork she laid start to show itself more and more on the field,” Leiendecker stated. “We certainly support her decision to prioritize her family and being closer to them. And we want to thank Maggie for all her efforts over the last four years as a mentor to her student-athletes and a great representative of our university and The Butler Way.”

Butler has now begun a national search for the third head coach in the program’s history.