CAPS office hosts career fair for students looking for job opportunities
News
All-majors internship and career fair
Sports
Beyond the Box Score: Men’s basketball falls to Villanova
“With another loss, Butler has crushed the momentum they were hoping to bring into the Big East Tournament. The Bulldogs are not done yet, though, and will square off against rival Xavier in front of their fans in Hinkle on March 5 for senior night.”
Culture
Late-night menu boosts off
Whether students are staying up studying for a tough exam or looking to satisfy their after-hours cravings, the late-night menu is a welcome improvement to the dining experience at Butler.
Opinion
The gross reality of family vloggers
“The harm of these influencers is not the fact that they’re simply posting their kids, it’s that they’re posting their kids to thousands of people and making money off of it. It has been proven time and time again that fame can make the general public ignore that someone is a bad person, and this rings just as true with family vloggers.”
Multimedia
The Butler Collegian DAWGCAST — Season 2, Episode 5
Tune in to the fifth episode of the second season of The Butler Collegian ‘DAWGCAST’. This video podcast series covers everything from This Month With President Danko, Three Things to Know, Tattoo Tales and more. This DAWGCAST episode is hosted by Assistant Multimedia Editor Kayla Campbell and is available on Spotify and YouTube.
Dawgcast
The Butler Collegian DAWGCAST — Season 2, Episode 5
Tune in to the fifth episode of the second season of The Butler Collegian ‘DAWGCAST’. This video podcast series covers everything from This Month With President Danko, Three Things to Know, Tattoo Tales and more. This DAWGCAST episode is hosted by Assistant Multimedia Editor Kayla Campbell and is available on Spotify and YouTube.