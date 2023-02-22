Butler Sports Weekly Recap Feb. 15 – Feb. 21

Graduate Rachel McLimore dribbles past a Xavier defender in the game on Feb. 21. Photo by Claire Runkel.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Women’s basketball vs Georgetown

The Bulldogs vs Hoyas game came down to the wire ending in a 58-56 win for the Bulldogs. Rachel McLimore helped the team win with a game-high of 21 points. With 17 seconds left, McLimore was fouled and completed a three-point play to put the Bulldogs up by two. The defense took it from there, holding off the Hoyas to win the game.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Women’s tennis at University of Indianapolis

The women’s team lost a close match to UIndy 4-3. The No. 1 duo of Natalie Boesing and Chase Metcalf won their match 6-2 with UIndy taking the other two wins. As for singles, Boeing and Metcalf won in straight sets. Delaney Schurhamer kept her match close but lost in the third set 7-6. The women traveled to Chicago for their next match against DePaul on Feb. 19.

Friday, Feb. 17

Baseball vs Fairleigh Dickinson University

In their first game of the season,the Bulldogs lost 9-8 to FDU. The Bulldogs led 4-0 after one, but trailed 5-4 after three. Xavier Carter went 3-for-4 in his Bulldog debut and Jake DeFries scored three runs for Butler.

Softball at Florida International University/ Panther Invitational

After day one, the Bulldogs lost to No. 23 ranked Missouri 15-0 and FIU 7-3. Missouri outplayed the Bulldogs, earning eleven runs in two innings. In the game against FIU, Sydney Carter gave Butler a 2-1 lead in the fourth. This continued when Monique Hoosen hit a home run to give the Bulldogs a two-run cushion. This was not enough to give the team a win though after the Panthers loaded the bases and took the lead for good.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Track and field at Alex Wilson Invitational

The Bulldogs had a successful weekend at Notre Dame with eight athletes placing. The women’s 4×400 made up of Jenna Doezema, Reagan Kelly, Grace Stedge and Abby Brennan took the win in 3:57.55. As for the men, Drew Herman and Sean Davies finished top two in the men’s high jump at 1.93 meters and 1.83 meters and Zac Stanley took home the win in the men’s long jump at 6.85 meters. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Jack Elder finished first crossing the finish line at 8.29.

Women’s tennis at University of Illinois Chicago

The Bulldogs lost to UIC 4-3 on Feb. 18. In doubles, Boeing and Metcalf played a close match ending in a 7-6 win. Norah Balthazor and Jordan Schildcrout won their doubles match 6-4 but it wasn’t enough to give the Bulldogs a win as UIC won four of the six singles matches.

Women’s lacrosse vs Kent State

The women’s first home game ended in an score of 16-11. At halftime, KSU was up 11-5. The Bulldogs outscored Kent State, 6-5, in the second half but it wasn’t enough to outdo their offensive push in the first half of the game. The Bulldogs play Central Michigan away on Feb 24.

Baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University

In their second and third matchups, the Bulldogs swept FDU 3-0 and 16-7. Aaron Barokas and Cade Thune each picked up their first wins on the mound. Joey Urban went 4-7 at the plate.

Softball at Pitt /Panther Invitational

On day two, the Bulldogs fell to Pitt 9-1. Kaylee Gross knocked in the lone run for the Dawgs as the team was held to four hits.

Sunday, Feb.19

Women’s golf at Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational

After the three-day invitational, the Bulldogs came in last out of 12 teams with 960 points. Georgia Southern took home the win with 895 points. The Bulldogs will travel to Arizona to play in the Rio Verde Invitational on Feb. 24-26.

Men’s basketball vs Georgetown

The Bulldogs fell to the Hoyas 68-62. The Hoyas played strong on offense in the second half to keep within a few points of the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor had a game-high of 21 points, 17 of them coming in the first half. The Bulldogs travel to Chicago to take on the Blue Demons on Feb. 22.

Women’s tennis at DePaul

In their Big East opener, Butler fell to DePaul 7-0. Schurhamer and Metcalf played tough singles matches ending the second set in 7-5. The Bulldogs take on Middle Tennessee on Feb. 24 in the Butler Bubble.

Baseball vs Fairleigh Dickinson University

The Bulldogs’ last game against the Knights ended in a 10-9 loss, placing their record at 2-2. Carter Dorighi and Kyle Van Liere each had multiple hits as the Bulldogs notched 11 hits on the afternoon.

Softball at Panther Invitational

In their last game against FIU, Butler lost 3-2. The Bulldogs left Florida without a win, putting their record at 1-10.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Women’s basketball vs Xavier

The Bulldogs defeated the Muskeeters in a 60-43 win in which they never trailed. Sydney Jaynes led all scorers with 16 points and Rachel McLimore scored 15 points to pace the team. The Dawgs will take on Seton Hall on Feb. 24 in search of their fourth straight win.