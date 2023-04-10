Men’s tennis defeats Xavier 6-1

Senior Alvaro Huete Vadillo during practice this season. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

The Bulldogs beat the Musketeers 6-1 moving their conference record to 3-1 and overall record to 12-9.

In singles play, No. 1 Thomas Brennan extended his win streak to five by defeating his opponent in straight sets. Four other Bulldogs claimed victories, including No. 3 Borja Miralles, No. 4 Rahulniket Konakanchi, No. 5 Patrick Joss and No. 6 Nicolas Arts. In doubles, the duos continued their success with Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo sweeping 6-0 and No. 2 duo Miralles and Arts winning 6-3.

The Bulldogs end their regular season on April 15 against Marquette at the Butler Bubble before heading off to the Big East Championships.