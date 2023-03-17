Fraternity chef identified as suspect in shooting

Steven W. Edmundson, a chef for Delta Tau Delta, has not yet been taken into custody. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu

GABI MORANDO | NEWS CO-EDITOR | gmorando@butler.edu

On the morning of March 17, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on North Arlington Avenue, 5.5 miles away from the Butler University campus.

Steven W. Edmundson, a chef at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, was identified by IMPD as a suspect in the shooting. The victim, a woman, was shot multiple times; a baby was reportedly removed from the home and placed in daycare. Edmundson’s car, a 2013 white Dodge Ram, was found at the scene.

According to a BUPD timely warning sent out this afternoon, Edmundson called in this morning and reported that he would not be at work.

Edmunson has a history of crimes dating back to April of 2008, with his most recent offense being a little over seven months ago. His charges include forgery, theft and instances of driving while suspended and without financial responsibility of a vehicle.

While IMPD has reportedly been canvassing in search of the suspect, Edmunson has not yet been taken into custody. BUPD advised Butler students to exert caution and to be on the lookout for the suspect should he return to campus. BUPD will be continually monitoring campus and be stationed at the fraternity house.

Chief of Public Safety John Conley said the number one focus of BUPD is keeping Butler’s campus safe, and that the department will continue to monitor campus until the investigation has been cleared by IMPD.

“We’re monitoring the [Delta Tau Delta] house closely,” Conley said. “We have a visible presence there … in case anybody feels uncomfortable. We’re available 24 hours a day for anybody that needs to call and talk. So we’re keeping a close eye on the area.”

If students have any information regarding the suspect, they can call BUPD’s emergency line at +1 317-940-9999.

The Butler Collegian will continue to follow this story.