‘He’s just a wonderful human being’

Senior Henri Kumwenda has scored two goals in nine games this season. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

CALEB DENORME | SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

Change is inevitable. Sports do not escape the constant of change, no matter how much the athletes, teams and leagues try. Players are forced to change positions, locations and leagues to keep their athletic dreams going. Teams are required to rotate rosters, coaches and stadiums. Throughout history, the spirit of change and reform is undefeated.

Senior men’s soccer player Henri Kumwenda is no stranger to change. After being born in Malawi, he moved to England at a young age, picking up the beautiful game and never looking back.

“I started playing when I was around six or seven, but it was never anything serious,” Kumwenda said. “It was kind of just playing with friends.”

Kumwenda’s kickabouts with his friends not only developed his skill but also attracted the eyes of nearby scouts looking for talent. They did not have to look far before they found Kumwenda and signed him to play for a local team. He spent one year playing for their “C-team,” but he did not stay at that level long.

“The following year I played for the ‘A-team’,” Kumwenda said. “And then everything can happen so quickly because after that, shortly, I got started [playing] for Leeds.”

At this point Kumwenda made another change, signing to play for the Leeds United Academy. After spending eight years with the Whites, Kumwenda moved to Hull City for a season before eventually making his way across the pond to Butler. It is evident to Butler men’s soccer head coach Paul Snape that Kumwenda’s time in England has prepared him for his time in the States.

“You can see he’s been educated in certain ways,” Snape said. “The way [he moves], [his] timing, [he’s] always scanning the field. You can tell he’s been trained.”

The finesse and tactical nature of the English game rubbed off on Kumwenda, bringing a different aspect and skillset to the American pitch. Outside of the physical skills he picked up, Kumwenda also acquired a different mentality.

“My last two years at Leeds, I was there full time,” Kumwenda said. “You learn a lot from the guys around you, and because you’re on the first team quite a lot, you kind of see the way they live, the way they eat, and how they see football as a full-time job.”

When his time was up in England, Kumwenda decided to pack his bags and make the journey across the ocean to play collegiate soccer. Soccer was a priority on his mind, but other factors were involved in bringing him to Indianapolis to represent the Bulldogs.

“NCAA Division I is what most guys dream of over here in the States,” Kumwenda said. “Not only that [competitive] aspect but getting a degree at the end of that, it’s something that you just can’t get anywhere else.”

Kumwenda’s decision to pursue his athletic and educational dreams landed him at Butler, but the move across the world was not the only change that would happen. Primarily used as an attacking player his whole career, Snape began to rotate Kumwenda into a different position during his junior season.

“I personally think he’s a person who should be on the outside,” Snape said. “Whether it’s attacking fullback [or] wingback, I think that’s his best place going forward.”

Despite being slated as a forward for his first two seasons, Kumwenda began to move on the more defensive side to fullback. Though the switch to that position was new, moving to another spot on the pitch was nothing new for him.

Kumwenda has played 792 minutes this season, which is third highest on the team. Collegian file photo.

Kumwenda began playing his youth career as a central midfielder and then was moved to winger when he joined Leeds. After a year, he changed position yet again to striker before coming to Butler. Kumwenda credits his versatility to his physical and mental strengths.

“I think my speed has a lot to do with it,” Kumwenda said. “But at the same time, I think my biggest attribute is my mentality. No matter what position you are, as long as you apply yourself well, I think you can do a good job in any position.”

Senior goalkeeper Caleb Norris has seen Kumwenda apply himself at his new position. From his spot between the posts, Norris feels safer knowing the former attacker has a new job protecting him.

“Henri’s a great player … to have on our backline,” Norris said. “He’s got the speed but also the technical ability on the ball defensively. Definitely as a goalkeeper, I’m very comfortable having him in the backline and honored to have him as a teammate as well.”

Kumwenda’s growing defensive capability puts Norris at ease, but that is only half his game. The other half has him flying up the field to get in on the attack and score goals. He already has two goals this season, scoring against Oakland and Akron. His dual ability to be a lockdown defender and a dangerous attacker has Snape wanting to utilize him as much as possible.

“He’s got so much to offer,” Snape said. “He’s got athleticism, he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s strong. Plus, he’s a very good one [versus] one defender. He’s a very important threat for us when he gets into it.

Kumwenda’s dual-threat ability in both attack and defense even impressed scouts from the Malawian national team. In March of 2024, Kumwenda traveled back to his birth country to participate in the Four Nations Tournament against Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Kumwenda got some valuable playing time on the international stage against Kenya but was unavailable to play against Zambia due to injury.

“Hearing I was going to get called up was a really proud moment for me,” Kumwenda said. “I think every guy dreams of representing their national team on such a high level. I called my mum straight away and she was over the moon.”

Although his accolades on the field are substantial, Snape sees that outside of soccer Kumwenda is one of a kind. Off the field, the Malawian international is as mature as they come.

“He’s an amazing young man,” Snape said. “Extremely smart in the classroom [with] emotional intelligence. He’s just a wonderful human being.”

Inside that wonderful human is the embodiment of the joy soccer can bring. For Kumwenda, the sport has been a part of him and his life for as long as he can remember.

“My family was kind of in love with the sport before I was even there,” Kumwenda said. “So I kind of took it from them. Seeing the emotion that soccer brings for me personally and for other people is something you don’t really see anywhere else. It can take stress away from all other areas of your life.”

Kumwenda’s ever-changing soccer journey has come full circle. From his time in Malawi, the youth clubs in England, to Indy and back again, he shows no signs of stopping.

“His character is absolutely incredible,” Snape said. “He’s going to do amazing things in life, no matter what he does.”