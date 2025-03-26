The Collegian Mini: 3/25/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

EMMA MCLEAN | MANAGING EDITOR | emclean@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. First name of first-year Butler baseball pitcher, featured on page 4

2. Newly released Disney film eliciting strong audience responses, as per page 5

3. Title of reality romance show that showed its controversial finale this week

5. Building that houses campus’s best fountain, according to opinion columnist John Dunn, as per page 7

8. The season we have just begun

9. Last name of “Black Panther” costume designer interviewed on page 5

Across:

3. Name of scooter frequently used by students on campus, as per page 2

4. Largest ocean on Earth

6. Official state bird of Indiana

7. River that runs through the heart of Indianapolis

8. Title of drama show that showed its cliff-hanger finale last Thursday

10. First word of the title of the latest installment in a popular dystopian series by Suzanne Collins









