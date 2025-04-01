Welcome to the Team: First-years swing into action

Harry Carr, Logan Crock, Roman Sienza and Gunnar Duncan round out the baseball team’s first-year class. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER | hbui@butler.edu

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, staff reporter Nhu-Han Bui sat down with four of the eight first-years on the baseball team: Logan Crock, Harry Carr, Roman Sienza and Gunnar Duncan.

Logan Crock is a 5’8” infielder from Noblesville, Indiana. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did you start playing baseball, and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

LOGAN CROCK: I started playing when I was really young. I started playing for this travel ball organization called Indy Sharks. A lot of the guys that were a part of that organization had their feet in the door with college baseball, so being around a college aspect all the time really enhanced my thought process on it and made me really want to go play college ball.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

LC: I grew up 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, so when I was younger, I used to go to the kids’ camps all the time. The summer after my junior year, the coaches started reaching out to me, and they started talking about the community here.

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?

LC: Dustin Pedroia. I’m a smaller guy, he’s a smaller guy. The way he plays the game, I’ve always [modeled] my approach to, just playing hard and playing fast.

TBC: How did your experience of being a three-year starter in high school and winning a County Championship help with the transition from high school-level play to college-level play?

LC: [It helped with] being able to understand how to control my mind in big moments, [how to] react in certain situations and not letting [the game] wear me down.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season?

LC: The walk-off we had [on March 29] against NIU.

TBC: If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

LC: Steak.

Harry Carr is a 6’1” infielder from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: How did you start playing baseball, and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

HARRY CARR: I grew up playing baseball. [I’ve been playing] since I was two years old, maybe younger. My whole family is athletes, so we just played baseball, football, basketball, anything you could think of.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

HC: I knew of Butler because of basketball, and then when I talked to the coaching staff, I knew right away that this was going to be a place that I wanted to be [at].

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?

HC: I would have to say Corey Seager. I kind of model my game after him.

TBC: What position do you play in the infield, and how did you start playing it?

HC: For Butler, I’ve pretty much played everywhere in the infield, but I grew up at shortstop, it’s something I’ve always been comfortable with. In high school, I played shortstop and second [base] so honestly, I play wherever.

TBC: How has your experience playing in high school helped you build on your game as you came here?

HC: College is definitely a lot quicker [of a] game. High school teaches you the little stuff to be ready for college, but once you get to college, it’s a lot faster and you just have to adjust pretty well.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season?

HC: I would have to say the walk-off win [against NIU] because I got drenched with Gatorade.

TBC: If you were stuck on a deserted island and had to pick a teammate to be stuck with you, who would it be and why?

HC: Logan Crock, because he literally knows everything. I’d put my life in his hands.

Roman Sienza is a 6’2” outfielder from Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: How did you start playing baseball, and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

ROMAN SIENZA: I started playing when I was really young. My dad was a big baseball player, my mom was a softball player and my brother and sister both played baseball and softball. I didn’t really have any other choice, I guess, but I decided in middle school that I wanted to take baseball more seriously and play in college.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

RS: [During] my sophomore year, I learned about Butler. After talking to the coaches and coming here on a visit, it just fit everything I wanted, academically and athletically. The coaches were great and the guys that I met were amazing.

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?

RS: I’d say Christian Yelich, an outfielder for the Brewers. I feel like he just has similar attributes as me and I like the way he plays. I feel like I can play like him, and [he’s] just someone I’ve looked up to [on] the team that I watched growing up.

TBC: What do you like about playing in the outfield?

RS: I like how relaxed it is. You just go out there and catch the ball, and there’s not much to it.

TBC: What is something that you have learned from the upperclassmen on the team?

RS: I’ve learned that everything is going to move faster, and you just have to take your time.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season?

RS: I’d say my favorite moment of the season is the series [against NIU] we just won. Taking the last three games and winning the series is pretty cool.

TBC: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

RS: I’d say Rome, Italy. I think the history there is pretty cool and [I have some] family heritage. It seems like it’d be really cool.

Gunnar Duncan is a 5’9” catcher from Eaton, Colorado. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: How did you start playing baseball, and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

GUNNAR DUNCAN: I started when I was really young. My dad was a catcher in college, so that helped me find a love for the game. When I got to middle school, I realized that I loved it and wanted to play it at the next level.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

GD: I found out about Butler in middle school. I came here for my visit and it felt like another home for me, and the guys were great. The coaching staff was a big part of my decision [to come here].

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?

GD: J. T. Realmuto, the Phillies catcher. I like the way he plays the game [and I] watch him a lot.

TBC: How did you start playing catcher?

GD: I started catching when I was very little, and then I realized I was pretty decent at it. I just love the position.

TBC: Have you had any difficulties with adjusting to collegiate-level baseball?

GD: The pitching is at a lot higher level. In the fall, it was an eye-opener [for] me, but I figured it out quickly.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season?

GD: Probably just traveling around with the guys, sticking together [with them] and the brotherhood.

TBC: Who, in your opinion, has the best walk-out song on the team?

GD: Logan Crock [whose song is Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffett].