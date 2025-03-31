Beyond the Box Score: Pierre Brooks seals win over Utah in first round of College Basketball Crown

Senior forward Pierre Brooks shot 50% from deep in the Dawgs win over Utah. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Butler etched its name in the history books, edging out Utah 86-84 in the first game of the inaugural College Basketball Crown. Senior forward Pierre Brooks put the Bulldogs ahead of the Utes with a drive and finish for the win. The Dawgs were without fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort, who decided not to play in the tournament to focus on his upcoming professional basketball career.

It was a high-scoring first half with both teams shooting over 40% from three. First-year guard Evan Haywood and sophomore guard Finley Bizjack combined for 5-9 from deep. Fifth-year center Andre Screen and sophomore guard Landon Moore added 12 collective points off the bench.

The Dawgs gave the ball away seven times in the first half, allowing Utah to score eight points off those giveaways. The Bulldogs’ Achilles heel hurt them most of the season, but they turned it around in the second half, only coughing up two turnovers compared to Utah’s five, even converting nine points off those giveaways.

Down 11 with 16:24 left in the second half, the Dawgs began their comeback with the help of Brooks and junior guard Kolby King. With two clutch layups in the final five minutes, King aided in Butler’s battle against Utah and Gabe Madsen. The senior guard made three triples in the final 3:40 to keep the Utes in the game.

Despite not having college eligibility after this season, Brooks opted into playing in the Crown for Butler. The senior finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

In a postgame interview with FS1, Brooks discussed the Bulldog’s motivation going into the Crown.

“Me and [Patrick McCaffery], it’s our last time playing, [Andre Screen] as well,” Brooks said. “So, we wanted to go out with a bang. We wanted to make the NCAA Tournament, but it wasn’t with us this year … We wanted to stay in Vegas.”

Butler will face off against either Boise State or George Washington in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 2.