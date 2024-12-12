Bulldogs hire Kevin Lynch as head football coach

Kevin Lynch is the 26th head coach in program history. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Butler has named Kevin Lynch its new head football coach, the school announced on Dec. 12.

Lynch served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for Ball State during the 2024 season. He was also the team’s offensive coordinator, calling the plays for the offense.

Under Lynch’s tutelage, Cardinals’ starting quarterback Kadin Semonza led the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in both passing yards and touchdowns, earning him the MAC Freshman of the Year award. Fullback Carson Steele — who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — is another product of Lynch’s offense.

Prior to his time at Ball State, Lynch had worked as an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis from 2010 to 2016. His first coaching role was as an assistant at Indiana University.

Grant Leiendecker, Butler’s vice president and director of athletics, expressed his excitement about the new addition in a Dec. 12 press release.

“Kevin has a great appreciation for our university and The Butler Way,” Leiendecker said. “He stood out among a very talented and deep applicant pool. Kevin clearly articulated his passion and ability to build relationships, identify and develop talent, and continue to build a culture of excellence within our program. We are thrilled to welcome Kevin, Katelyn and the Lynch Family, and are excited for the future of our program.”

Lynch and his family are familiar with Butler, as his father Bill Lynch earned All-American honors as the Dawgs’ quarterback in three straight years from 1974-76. Less than a decade later Bill began a five-year stint as Butler’s head football coach.

Kevin is pleased to have the opportunity to reconnect with Butler.

“My family and I are both grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the Butler Football program,” Lynch said. “Butler is a special place, and I’ve seen that first-hand through the impact it has had on my family over the years. Young men in our program will have the ability to compete for championships in the Pioneer Football League while receiving a tremendous education. We are going to embrace The Butler Way and I’m excited to get to work.”