Badgers add insult to injury: Beyond the box score

Sophomore guard Riley Makalusky scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds against Wisconsin. Photo Courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Despite leading for almost the entire game, the women’s basketball team could not hang on in the end, losing 71-64 to Wisconsin in double overtime.

Butler clawed its way to a two-point lead after the opening quarter, extending that margin to nine at halftime. The Badgers battled back though, holding Butler to just 22 second-half points to force overtime.

Junior forward Serah Williams was the centerpiece for Wisconsin, putting up a monster game. Williams poured in a career-high 36 points and added 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

Bulldogs’ head coach Austin Parkinson was impressed — but not surprised — by Williams’ performance.

“We knew she was going to be good,” Parkinson said. “Williams is a heck of a player. Her passing has gotten better since last season.”

Williams’ passing was vital, as Parkinson and the Dawgs often opted to double-team her in the post, attempting to create turnovers or turn her into a facilitator. At times, it worked, with Williams turning the ball over six times. Still, she got more than her fair share of good looks at the basket, and her improved playmaking allowed her to continue to be a catalyst regardless of the defensive alignment she faced.

Meanwhile, the night did not go nearly as well for Butler’s star player. Graduate guard Caroline Strande leads the Dawgs in scoring this season, averaging over 14 points per game.

Strande was fouled on a three-point attempt in the second quarter and went down grabbing at her foot and ankle. She hopped to the free throw line on one foot, made one of her three foul shots, and then hopped to the bench. She did not return to the game. Parkinson did not have an update on her status immediately after the game.

First-year guard Lily Carmody got the bulk of Strande’s minutes in the second half and overtime periods, but she struggled shooting the ball, finishing just two of nine from the field and only hitting one of her four free throws. Fellow first-years, guard Lily Zeinstra and forward Jocelyn Land, also got some playing time, with Land looking particularly impressive.

“Land, who earned some more minutes tonight, showed some nice plays,” Parkinson said. “I probably should have got her back in there late, but she showed some promise. Our freshman class has been pretty solid.”

Land finished with eight points and two rebounds in just seven minutes of play.

If Strande is out long-term, the first-year trio will likely be relied upon for big-time minutes. Fortunately, Parkinson would not be in uncharted waters if that is the case. Last season, guards Riley Makalusky and Karsyn Norman, and forward Cristen Carter all made their way into the regular starting lineup by the end of the year. Parkinson is comfortable leaning on youngsters if he needs to.

In the short term, Butler has just one non-conference game remaining — a Dec. 15 matchup with Saint Francis — before it tips off its Big East schedule.