Softball swings for the fences

Butler softball players at batting practice, preparing for the Velvet Milkman Classic at Murray State on Feb. 22. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

MARIA CLARA KOLLER | STAFF REPORTER | mkollerfernandez@butler.edu

Entering its 15th year under head coach Scott Hall, the Butler softball team is looking for its first winning season since 2022.

The Bulldogs opened their season on Feb. 7 at the Rosemont Dome Tournament, winning four consecutive games before losing to Western Illinois in the final game. Last week, the softball team continued its impressive streak at the Aces Tournament in Evansville, winning two games with the other three were canceled.

After the first seven games of the season, the Bulldogs find themselves with a 6-1 record which is the team’s best start since the 2020 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

With the impressive start, Hall credits the depth of the roster to its success.

“This team is as deep as I’ve had,” Hall said. “[They are a] very talented [and] experienced group. Hopefully, we do not have as many peaks and valleys, we are just a little more steady than we have been. I hope to rebound quicker from the valleys and don’t ride the highs too long.”

Last year, the softball team held a 23-29 record, a significant improvement from their 2023 season of 18-35. However, with the addition of first-years utility Paxton Law, catcher Alona Boydston, pitcher Gwen Baker and pitcher/infielder Paige Lillie, the Dawgs will be looking to match their 2022 season — their most successful campaign under Hall.

“Kids are going to work hard and we are going to get better every day,” Hall said. “I don’t try to put a record on it. We have a veteran group coming back and we got more depth in the circle so I hope that leads to more wins.”

Although the team is led by 10 juniors and seniors, an exciting class of first-years will look to bring fresh talent to the diamond, adding depth and energy to the roster. Baker has already recorded 16 strikeouts in the first seven games of the season, with eight coming against Green Bay on Feb. 7.

“It’s tough being a freshman,” Hall said. “So, we are hoping they get experience, they get some valuable lessons from our upperclassmen, and they potentially help when they get a chance.”

Senior utility Ella White was crucial in the Bulldogs’ improvement last season, breaking the single-season RBI record and earning All-Big East and All-Regional honors.

The Noblesville native has already cemented herself as an elite player in the history of the softball program ranking third in all-time walks, fifth in home runs, sixth in RBI and ninth in runs.

Despite her impressive junior season, White is more focused on the team’s goals than her own.

“I think I had a great season,” White said. “I am super proud of all that but I think that as a senior I just want to really focus on providing whatever my team needs from me this season and being a leader and helping out in any way I can contribute. That is all I want from my senior season.”

The Bulldogs have qualified for the Big East tournament six times in the last eight seasons. Their only Big East championship came in 2016 when the Dawgs beat St. John’s.

Sophomore Katie Petran is back for her second season and is looking to become a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. Petran was named Big East Pitcher of the Week twice last season while appearing in 39 games with 29 starts.

“I am looking forward to expanding on what we did last year,” Petran said. “Hopefully making it back to the Big East tournament and just having the best year [to date].”

Team cohesion and support are huge factors for the Bulldogs this season, as juniors and seniors step up on and off the field to help younger players.

“[The juniors and seniors] are amazing leaders of this team,” Petran said. “They help cheer no matter what situation we are in. They have been huge role models for me and many of the freshmen I’ve talked to.”

When speaking about those role models, Petran said teammates utility Paige Dorsett and White have influenced her the most.

“[Dorsett] and [White] have both been very much in my corner,” Petran said. “Especially from last year being a freshman pitcher, they both encouraged me to do the best I could.”

Although sophomores such as Petran rely on older players, new additions to the roster have allowed younger players to take on more of a leadership role.

“With having two [first-year] pitchers, I think it’s important for me to be able to help them,” Petran said. “And get them ready for [the] season because I had seniors like that last year.”

Hall, Petran and White all seem to be on the same page; their goal for the year is to win the Big East.

“As a team, we want to win the Big East,” White said. “We just want to compete with every team we play.”