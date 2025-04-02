Staff picks: Men’s Final Four

The Men’s Final Four will be played in San Antonio, Texas. Photo courtesy of NCAA.

Although March is over, the madness continues through April as the men’s Final Four tips off on April 5 in San Antonio, Texas. Here is who the Collegian Sports section thinks will end up lifting the Waterford Crystal.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Brackets are busted, and it has been absolute chalk city so far in March with all one-seeds making the Final Four for the first time since 2008. However, in my original bracket, I had Florida beating Houston in the championship game and I will stand by that. Duke has been fantastic, but the Cougars have shown enough offense with continued defensive dominance to keep my faith. As for the Gators, senior Walter Clayton Jr. has been the best guard in the country and will continue to prove that to cap off his collegiate career.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

With the tournament featuring the better teams winning more often than they have in decades, it is only right that the best squad in the country comes out on top, and that is Duke. The Blue Devils have lost just one game since Thanksgiving, and are dominating opponents like nobody else in college basketball. As the tallest team in Division I, Duke presents matchup nightmares all over the floor, both offensively and defensively. All four remaining teams have immense talent, but Duke’s size and depth will be too much to handle. The Blue Devils will take down Florida in the national championship, lifting the trophy for the first time since 2015. In addition, star forward Cooper Flagg will win the Most Outstanding Player award, cementing his status as one of the greatest first-years in NCAA history.

MARIA CLARA KOLLER | STAFF REPORTER | mkollerfernandez@butler.edu

Despite missing out on the overall No. 1 seed, the best team in this bracket, and the country, has been Duke. Despite Auburn, Florida and Houston’s overwhelming talent, Flagg will look to lead the Blue Devils to their first national championship since 2015. Experience is a key factor, and Duke has been in more Final Four’s than the remaining three teams, with their most recent appearance coming in 2022. Duke has a point to prove, and it is impossible to count out one of the greatest basketball schools in history.

BROCK DANAHEY | STAFF REPORTER | bldanahey@butler.edu

I feel obligated to stay with my original bracket prediction of Houston over Auburn in the championship, but after watching Duke throughout the tournament it’s going to be difficult to bet against them. Duke versus Houston will be the best game of the tournament thus far. I will stick with my gut and pick Houston for the upset. On the other side, Florida has the size advantage, but Auburn has the better guard play. As long as senior forward Johni Broome is healthy, the Tigers will advance to the final. In the national championship, Houston’s stifling man-to-man defense will be too much for Auburn. Their physical bigs will overwhelm Broome, making it difficult for him to score inside. Expect graduate guard L.J. Cryer, junior guard Milos Uzan and junior guard Emanuel Sharp to get hot and knock down some triples in order for Houston to cut down the nets in San Antonio.

JAMIE HEALY | STAFF REPORTER | jdhealy1@butler.edu

The lack of upsets in this year’s tournament shows how talented all of the top seeds were this year. I honestly could see all four teams winning it all, but my head and my heart say Houston. I picked them to win the National Championship in the pre-season, and stayed true to my word as soon as brackets came out. Everyone on this Houston team can step up on any given night, and their tenacious defense will stymie Flagg, first-year small forward Kon Knueppel, and the rest of the Blue Devils. I am excited to watch Clayton hit multiple miraculous shots for Florida as they knock off Auburn and match up with a tough Houston defense. However, the physicality of Houston will wear down Florida and the Cougars will finally cut down the nets 40 years after Phi Slama Jama came up just short twice.

JULIA LORELLI | STAFF REPORTER| jlorelli@butler.edu

While Auburn has great guard play, Florida has an amazing offense and has shut out many opponents defensively. A Houston underdog win against the Blue Devils would be an amazing game, but I am going to stick with my gut and give the Blue Devils a win over the Cougars. Duke has Flagg, who will be the first pick of the NBA draft, many players over 6-foot-6, and strong defense. The final game will be between the Gators and the Blue Devils, with the Gators taking home the championship.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER | hbui@butler.edu

Admittedly, I have not been keeping up with March Madness this year, but it is hard to avoid hearing about the biggest tournament in college basketball. The Final Four is stacked with talent, and I could honestly see any of the teams winning it all. While I would love a good underdog win, I will be siding with Duke to win it all. The Blue Devils have Flagg and an impressive win streak, and it is hard to imagine them not winning the tournament.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

In all honesty, I pay more attention to women’s college basketball and only had interest in the men’s bracket when Purdue was still in the running. As I still grieve the Boiler’s Sweet loss, I will put my new confidence in the hands of the Gators. The Florida team took down Auburn during the regular season and history will repeat itself again.