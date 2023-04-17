Men’s tennis defeats Marquette 6-1

No.1 Thomas Brennan gets ready to hit back to his teammate. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

The Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles 6-1 in their last regular season matchup. This moves the team to 4-1 in conference play as they head into the Big East Championships.

Starting with singles, No.1 Thomas Brennan won his sixth consecutive match in straight sets to set the tone for the Bulldogs. No. 2 Alvaro Huete Vadillo was able to win his match in straight sets along with No. 4 Rahulniket Konakanchi. Both No. 5 Patrick Joss and No. 6 Nicolas Arts were down and fought back to regain their lead, winning in three sets. The doubles matches came down to the wire with No. 1 duo Brennan and Huete Vadillo winning 7-6 and No. 3 duo Joss and Konakanchi winning 7-5.

The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina April 20-23 to take on the Big East Championships.