Q&A with Evan Haywood: Meet the new Dawg on the block

Evan Haywood led the Braves with 19.8 points per game on 38% from behind the arc. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Growing up in Indianapolis, three-star men’s basketball commit Evan Haywood has been around Butler’s basketball culture for quite some time.

Before he makes his first appearance in Hinkle this fall, the 6’4” shooting guard will be representing Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory Academy one last time in the annual Indiana vs. Kentucky All-Star game on June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In preparation for the game, Haywood talked with The Butler Collegian to reflect on this accomplishment and his career thus far.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: Having played your senior season as an already committed Division I basketball player, did you feel any additional pressure to perform to a certain standard?

EVAN HAYWOOD: I definitely felt that pressure at the beginning of the season. But, once I got in my rhythm I did not really think much of it.

TBC: You showed your skills from deep this season breaking your school record for three-pointers made in a single season. What type of player should Butler be expecting next season when you get to campus?

EH: A player that is going to do whatever it takes to win.

TBC: As you look ahead to graduation, what are some of your favorite memories from your high school career?

EH: I would say just going out there and competing with my brothers every Friday night. I would not trade playing with those guys for anything.

TBC: As a three-star recruit you had multiple other Division I offers you could’ve taken. What about Butler stood out that made you commit?

EH: I love the culture. I have been around Butler basketball for an extended part of my life and to feel welcomed and wanted by such a historic program is a dream come true. They value my entire game and will put me in the best position to succeed [and] for the team to succeed.

TBC: What exactly does being an Indiana all-star mean to you?

EH: It means a lot to me. I have always watched those games growing up, and to be a part of it is truly amazing.

TBC: Stepping back from Evan Haywood the basketball player, outside of hooping, what are some of your favorite things to do?

EH: Hanging out, watching other sports and I like to golf a lot with my friends — currently working on my short game.

TBC: If you could time travel back to when you first picked up a basketball, what would you tell your younger self knowing everything you know now?

EH: I would tell myself to just stay the course. I know it may suck sometimes, but it will all pay off in the end.