The Collegian Mini: 3/6/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

MEGAN FULLER | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | mafuller@butler.edu

ABIGAIL OAKLEY | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | aloakley@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Often seen on the Mall when the weather is nice

2. Film award show coming up in March

4. Groovy organization featured on Page 1

5. Frontrunner for Best Actor Oscar

7. TV character featured on Page 5

10. Last name of “Dune” star

11. Student organization that held its presidential election this week

Across:

3. Spanish artist and focus of THE LUME exhibition at Newfields featured on Page 5

6. Lucky holiday coming up

8. Seen riding around campus with her headphones on

9. NCAA championship starting this month

12. Music artist who sang “Stick Season”

13. What team is Butler Basketball playing on March 6

14. Communal model of disability featured on Page 6

15. Everyone’s favorite week in March





