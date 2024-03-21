Dawgs look for postseason success in the WNIT: What you need to know

Butler will look to make some postseason noise in the WNIT. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | STAFF REPORTER | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The Bulldogs’ season will roll on as head coach Austin Parkinson and his team accepted a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). Butler will square off with Bowling Green in their first-round matchup on March 21.

The Bulldogs are 14-16 on the season after a first-round exit in the Big East Tournament at the hands of ninth-seeded Providence. They will look to carry some positive momentum into next season with a strong postseason showing.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Butler’s WNIT matchup against Bowling Green.

Who: Butler vs. Bowling Green

When: March 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: YouTube

Coach Parkinson’s postseason past

Parkinson has a long history of postseason experience. During his tenure with IUPUI, his teams earned two NCAA tournament bids and made six WNIT appearances. One of those NCAA tournament bids was in 2020, so Parkinson’s squad never got their chance to dance due to COVID-19 causing the tournament to be canceled. Then, in 2022, the Cougars earned a 13 seed, and gave fourth-seeded Oklahoma all they could handle in a six-point loss.

Despite all the appearances, Parkinson’s WNIT resume includes just two wins, in 2014 and 2016.

While those endeavors did not often end in wins for IUPUI, Parkinson’s ability to coach his team towards bonus basketball at the end of seasons is one of the reasons he was brought to Butler.

Now, he will look to start a pattern of success with the Bulldogs, and Bowling Green is his first test.

Scouting the Falcons

Bowling Green State University is a public school located in Bowling Green, Ohio with a total enrollment of roughly 14,000. The Falcons compete in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), where they finished with a 10-8 conference record, good for fifth place in the MAC.

Bowling Green boasts a balanced scoring attack that features four players who average double-digit points per game. Leading the group is fifth-year guard Morgan Sharps, who paces the team in scoring and three-pointers. Sharps averages 15.6 points per game. Junior guard Amy Velasco is not far behind, averaging 14.6 points per contest while also leading the Falcons in assists and minutes played.

Bowling Green is a very well-rounded team. The Falcons don’t particularly stand out in any category, but they also do not have any detrimental weaknesses. The one area Butler can try to exploit is turnovers. Bowling Green gives the ball away 15.1 times per game, leaving them a little vulnerable to transition baskets and a deficit in shot attempts compared to their opponents.

Bowling Green’s versatility will mean Butler has to either set the tone and tempo of the game or be ready to adapt to a few different play styles throughout the game. If they can do so, they should be able to officially put a tally in the win column on Parkinson’s Butler postseason record.