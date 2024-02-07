Butler to build new housing

Collegian file photo.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

On Feb. 6, Butler announced plans to expand their on-campus housing options — building apartment-style residential housing for juniors, seniors, graduate students and young alumni.

While the announcement did not say where the apartments would be or when construction would start, it did say Butler is expected to complete the first phase of this multi-phase project by summer 2026.

The planned expansion comes as part of the university’s ongoing developments — including initiatives to expand and improve campus through a series of construction projects. Although the project was officially announced in April 2022, it has encompassed renovations to Residential College (ResCo) and the addition of Fairview and Irvington houses to Butler’s campus. The university also hopes the new housing will accommodate anticipated increases in Butler’s undergraduate population in coming years.

Frank Ross III, Butler’s vice president for student affairs, said in the announcement that this latest development is a response to feedback from students who have expressed a desire to live on campus during their senior year.

In prior years, Residence Life has not been able to guarantee senior students housing on campus. As such, many senior students elect to lease off-campus houses. However, due to increasing rent across Indianapolis, low availability and pressure to lease early, securing a senior house has become less feasible for some students.

Ross said that the new apartments will remedy these issues by providing a housing option designated specifically for upperclassmen. The new residence option will also house graduate students and young alumni who wish to live on campus. Ross added that the proximity to campus will allow these people to take advantage of campus amenities and provide an easy commute for those working in Indianapolis.

As of publication, the semester cost for residents and the location of the apartments are unknown.

The Butler Collegian will continue to follow this story as it develops.