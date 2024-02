The Bulldogs will travel to Dayton, Ohio to take on Dayton on Saturday, March 2. Photos by Jacob Hedgcock.

Senior Delaney Schurhamer rounded out a weekend of Big East play with her second straight singles win.

Sophomore Chase Metcalf clinched a close tie break win over Sasha Stula, 6-1, 10-8.

Norah Balthazor played in both a singles and doubles match on Feb. 25.

DePaul’s Emily Casati defeated Emma Beavin 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.