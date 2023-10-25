Volleyball falls to Marquette in three sets at home

The Dawgs played the Golden Eagles at Hinkle Fieldhouse on “Youth Night”. Junior outside hitter Mariah Grunze led the team in kills with 10. Photos by Jacob Hedgcock.

Sophomore setter Cora Taylor led the team in assists with 26. She also had 10 digs, one block and one ace.

Junior Destiny Cherry signed a ball with her number “18” to give to a fan before the match.

First-year defensive specialist Reese Bates had two assists and one ace.

Redshirt senior libero Jaymeson Kinley led the team in digs with 10. She also had one ace and two assists.

The Dawgs play on the road next with games at Seton Hall on Oct. 27 and at St. John’s on Oct. 28.

Head coach Kyle Shondell is in his first season at Butler.