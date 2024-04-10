The Collegian Mini: 4/10/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

REECE BUTLER | OPINION CO-EDITOR

MADDIE WOOD | OPINION CO-EDITOR

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Type of eclipse characterized by a lack of totality

3. Acronym for Butler events group that offered free snacks to eclipse watcher

4. Astrological estimation and recent Opinion column

8. An eclipse includes the Earth, moon and …

9. Nickname for beloved retired mascot who passed this weekend

11. Name used to commonly refer to people who travel for fun, in this case, to witness the total eclipse

Across:

2. Large grassy area where many gathered to witness the eclipse, also the name of a large shopping center

5. The hour the total eclipse was seen in Indiana rounded to the nearest hour

6. Butler campus building with a special eclipse event

7. Equipment needed for safe eclipse viewing

9. Only time when the eclipse was safe to view without glasses

10. Artist who sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart”

12. Lunar snack offered during the eclipse

13. The last two digits of the next year a total eclipse will occur in America





