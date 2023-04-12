Butler Sports Weekly Recap April 5 – April 11

First-year Chase Metcalf picked up a win in singles play on April 8 against UConn. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

JAKE KAUFMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | jfkaufman@butler.edu

Wednesday, April 5

Women’s lacrosse at Denver

The Butler women’s lacrosse team continued Big East play Wednesday with a 19-4 loss against No. 3 Denver. After two early goals by Denver, Butler got a goal from Leah Rubino assisted by Campbell Connors to cut the deficit to 2-1. Denver would respond with six unanswered goals to end the first quarter with an 8-1 lead. Connors would start the second quarter off with a tally of her own, and Rubino would find the back of the net for the second time, but Denver would score eight goals in the quarter to go into halftime with an 11-3 lead. The Bulldogs really struggled in the third quarter, as they were limited to no goals and only two shots while giving up five goals to the Pioneers. Connors would start the fourth quarter off with her second goal of the game before Denver would add three more goals to their tally before the final buzzer.

Thursday, April 6

Softball vs. Villanova

The Butler softball team continued Big East play with a 5-3 loss against Villanova in the series opener. After the Wildcats scored a run in the top of the first inning, Monique Hoosen hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1-1. Villanova would then respond with two runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ellie Boyer would get on base with a two-out infield single. After Boyer advanced to third following a throwing error on a Cate Lehner bunt single, she would steal home to cut Villanova’s lead to 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ella White would get into scoring position with a two-out double before coming in to score on a Paige Dorsett RBI single that tied the game at 3-3 after five innings. However, the Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, and the Bulldogs were unable to rally. Hoosen’s home run was her 10th of the season and the 23rd of her career.

Baseball at Xavier

The Butler baseball team began Big East play with an 8-3 loss against Xavier in the series opener. The Bulldogs struggled much of the game and were held to zero runs and just two hits over the first seven innings. Xavier scored one run in the second, two runs in the fourth and two runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead heading into the eighth. The Butler offense would wake up in the eighth inning. After Joey Urban got on base with a one-out single, Carter Dorighi hit a homer to get Butler on the scoreboard. In the next at-bat, Kollyn All would homer as well to cut Butler’s deficit to 5-3. However, Xavier would score three runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away. All’s hits, Urban’s hits and All’s homer were the only hits the Bulldogs recorded.

Friday, April 7

Women’s Golf at Dolores Black Falcon Invitational

The Butler women’s golf team played the first of two days at the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational hosted in Bowling Green, Ohio. The team shot a total of 301 on Friday.

Baseball at Xavier

The Butler baseball team continued their series against Xavier with a 4-2 loss. Xavier scored a run in both the first and second inning to take a 2-0 lead. All got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to 2-1. However, the Musketeers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to increase the lead to 4-1. Butler would add another run in the top of the fifth from a Ryan O’Halloran solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. However, the Bulldogs would not record another hit for the rest of the game and finished with just two total hits.

Softball vs. Villanova

The Butler softball team continued their series against Villanova with a 2-0 win Friday. The Bulldogs got the scoring started early when White hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Butler a 1-0 lead. White led the third inning off with a single which was followed by a walk from Hoosen. Kieli Ryan followed it up with an RBI double that scored White, increasing Butler’s lead to 2-0, which would hold the rest of the game. Sydney Cammon pitched a complete game shutout for Butler. In seven innings, she allowed only five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. White’s home run was her sixth of the season and the 11th of her career.

Saturday, April 8

Women’s golf at Dolores Black Falcon Invitational

The Butler women’s golf team played the second of two days at the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational hosted in Bowling Green, Ohio. They placed third out of the 10 teams invited to the invitational after shooting 316 on Saturday and finishing with a total of 617. Lily Celentano paced the Bulldogs with a 36-hole total of 151 following rounds of one-over 73 Friday and a 78 Saturday. She finished in a tie for sixth.

Men’s golf at Hoosier Collegiate

The Butler men’s golf team played the first of two days at the Hoosier Collegiate hosted in Bloomington, Ind.

Track and field at Fighting Illini Classic

The Butler track and field team traveled for the Fighting Illini Classic on Saturday inside Demirjian Park. The Bulldogs had three individuals place second in three different events. Elsa Rusthoven placed second in the women’s 5,000 with a time of 17:07.10. Jack Elder secured the silver in the men’s javelin throw with a distance of 42.35 meters. Carter Schorr finished second in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:23.88.

Men’s tennis vs. Xavier

The Butler men’s tennis team defeated Xavier 6-1 on Saturday to improve their overall record to 12-9. The Bulldogs sealed the doubles point, winning comfortably at courts No. 1 and No. 2. Thomas Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo blanked their opponents at the top spot 6-0, while Borja Miralles and Nicolas Arts earned a 6-3 victory. Brennan extended his win streak to five from the No. 1 singles with a straight-set victory. Four other Bulldogs won their matchups to complete the scoring. Miralles and Arts carried over their success from doubles to singles in taking close two-set matches.

Softball vs. Villanova

The Butler softball team finished their series against Villanova with a 7-2 loss Saturday. The Bulldogs struck first, with Ryan sending Sydney Carter home on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Butler added another run in the bottom of the second inning when Kaylee Gross produced a bunt single that scored Olivia Moxley, giving Butler a 2-0 lead. However, the Wildcats would respond with five runs in the top of the fifth inning to give Villanova a 5-2 lead. A two-run homer in the top of the sixth increased the lead to 7-2, and Butler did not score the rest of the game.

Baseball at Xavier

The Butler baseball team finished their series against Xavier with a 13-6 loss Saturday. Urban hit the first pitch of the game out of the park for a home run, giving Butler a 1-0 lead. Butler would add two more runs in the third inning to give them a 3-0 lead. Xavier started their comeback in the fifth inning, scoring six runs to take a 6-3 lead, and then added five more runs in the later innings to help Xavier sweep the series.

Lacrosse at Villanova

The Butler women’s lacrosse team fell to Villanova 15-5 on Saturday. After one quarter of play, Villanova had a 4-0 lead with four different Wildcats on the scoreboard. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ offense came to life. Rubino scored two of her three goals and Luci Selander scored in time just to end the half. Despite this, Villanova was still hot on the other end, scoring six goals to extend their lead to 10-3 at the half. In the fourth, Rubino scored her fourth goal of the game off a KK Callaghan assist. Kaley Attaway also scored from an assist by Tessa Fackrell. Three goals in the final quarter by Villanova sealed the game with a score of 15-5.

Women’s tennis vs. Connecticut

The women’s tennis team dropped their home match to UConn on Saturday 5-2. The Bulldogs lost in doubles play. Veronika Bruetting and Delaney Schurhamer lost 6-2 and Norah Balthazor and Jordan Schildcrout fell 6-4. In singles play, Chase Metcalf and Katie Beavin both won their matches.

Sunday, April 9

Men’s golf at Hoosier Collegiate

Butler posted a ninth-place finish at the Hoosier Collegiate, which finished Sunday. The Bulldogs finished with a score of 910. Damon Dickey led the charge for Butler on Sunday with a one-under score of 70. He finished in a tie for 36th place. Will Horne took the top Butler spot on the leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 14th place. Next up for Butler is the Boilermaker Invitational on April 15-16 hosted by Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Monday, April 10

Lacrosse vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

Butler women’s lacrosse fell 26-3 to No. 8 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish led 18-0 at halftime and never looked back. The Bulldogs scored in the final quarter on goals by Rubino, Hannah Dove and Elise Latham. With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 5-7 on the season.

Tuesday, April 11

Baseball at Michigan

The Butler baseball team fell 13-2 to Michigan. The Bulldogs’ only runs of the game came off an All two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Michigan put up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the majority of their damage. The Bulldogs fell to 7-24 with the loss.