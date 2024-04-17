Lacrosse falls 17-14 to Lindenwood

Lacrosse has two regular-season games left on the schedule. Their final home game is on April 27 against Detroit Mercy. Photos by Andrew Buckley.

First-year sophomore midfielder Elise Latham recorded four points with four goals and an assist.

Latham has started eight out of 14 games for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will travel to take on the University of Connecticut for their final regular-season road game.

Junior goalie Caroline Smith recorded seven saves.

Butler is 1-4 in Big East play.

Sophomore attacker Luci Selander made two goals for the Dawgs in the loss on April 13.