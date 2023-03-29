Butler Sports Weekly Preview March 29 – April 4

The Butler women’s lacrosse team will face off against Xavier on April 1. Photo by Claire Runkel.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Friday, March 31

Women’s softball at Creighton

The women’s softball team will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face off against Creighton for a three-game series. The first game of the series is set to start at 4:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed on FloSoftball. The Bulldogs look to bounce back after a tough 9-1 loss to No. 24 Indiana University.

Saturday, April 1

Baseball at Eastern Illinois double-header

The Bulldogs head to Charleston, Illinois to play a doubleheader with Eastern Illinois. The first game is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and the second should start at 3 p.m. EST. Butler will look to bring back a win after two straight losses.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Xavier

The women’s lacrosse team will stay home to face off against the Musketeers for their first Big East game of the season. The Bulldogs wrapped up non-conference play by beating Eastern Michigan and breaking two school records. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST at Varsity Field and will be streamed on FloSports.

Softball at Creighton

The second game of the series is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on FloSoftball.

Track and field at Redbird Invitational

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will head to Normal, Illinois to participate in the Redbird Invitational.

Sunday, April 2

Men’s tennis at Notre Dame

The men’s tennis team will travel to South Bend, Indiana to square off against Notre Dame. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on Notre Dame’s Tennis Live Stream.

Softball at Creighton

Butler plays their third and final game at Creighton.

Baseball vs. Eastern Illinois

Both teams will travel to Butler to finish their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on FloSports/Butler+.

Monday, April 3

Women’s golf at Colonel Classic

The women’s golf team will head to Richmond, Kentucky to compete in the Colonel Classic at the University Club at Arlington. The team last played in the Spring Break Shootout in March where they placed tenth out of 16 teams.

Tuesday, April 4

Women’s golf at Colonel Classic

The women’s golf team will continue the two-day tournament.

Softball vs. Dayton

The softball team will return home and face off against Dayton University at 3 p.m. EST.