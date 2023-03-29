Butler Sports Weekly Preview March 29 – April 4

The Butler women’s lacrosse team will face off against Xavier on April 1. Photo by Claire Runkel.
SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu
Friday, March 31
Women’s softball at Creighton
The women’s softball team will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face off against Creighton for a three-game series. The first game of the series is set to start at 4:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed on FloSoftball. The Bulldogs look to bounce back after a tough 9-1 loss to No. 24 Indiana University.
Saturday, April 1
Baseball at Eastern Illinois double-header
The Bulldogs head to Charleston, Illinois to play a doubleheader with Eastern Illinois. The first game is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and the second should start at 3 p.m. EST. Butler will look to bring back a win after two straight losses.
Women’s lacrosse vs. Xavier
The women’s lacrosse team will stay home to face off against the Musketeers for their first Big East game of the season. The Bulldogs wrapped up non-conference play by beating Eastern Michigan and breaking two school records. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST at Varsity Field and will be streamed on FloSports.
Softball at Creighton
The second game of the series is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on FloSoftball.
Track and field at Redbird Invitational
Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will head to Normal, Illinois to participate in the Redbird Invitational.
Sunday, April 2
Men’s tennis at Notre Dame
The men’s tennis team will travel to South Bend, Indiana to square off against Notre Dame. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on Notre Dame’s Tennis Live Stream.
Softball at Creighton
Butler plays their third and final game at Creighton.
Baseball vs. Eastern Illinois
Both teams will travel to Butler to finish their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed on FloSports/Butler+.
Monday, April 3
Women’s golf at Colonel Classic
The women’s golf team will head to Richmond, Kentucky to compete in the Colonel Classic at the University Club at Arlington. The team last played in the Spring Break Shootout in March where they placed tenth out of 16 teams.
Tuesday, April 4
Women’s golf at Colonel Classic
The women’s golf team will continue the two-day tournament.
Softball vs. Dayton
The softball team will return home and face off against Dayton University at 3 p.m. EST.