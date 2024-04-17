The Collegian Mini: 4/17/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

ELLE ROTTER | STAFF REPORTER | earotter@butler.edu

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down

1. Milestone event for Butler seniors

2. Name of inaugural dean of Founder’s College, found on Page 2

3. Project many Honors students may be struggling to complete

5. “The Tortured ______ Department,” title of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album

6. Much dreaded week approaching swiftly

8. Recently drafted celebrity Indiana Fever player

12. Iconic wiener dog often spotted on campus, famed for chewing on trash in Starbucks

Across

4. Seasoned photographer protagonist from new action film Civil War, featured on Page 5

7. New name for campus center for spiritual and vocational development

9. Collegian Multimedia Editor Eva Hallman shares her day in the life in ______

10. Next year’s Collegian editor-in-chief

11. First name of new athletic director Leiendecker, found on Page 1

13. A new TikTok trend to make the world happier

14. Incoming three-star men’s basketball player, new Bulldog found on Page 4