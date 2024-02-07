Softball hopes to hit their way to the top of the Big East

The softball team will play their first game on Friday, Feb. 9 against Omaha. Photo by Faith Delamarter.

JAKE KAUFMAN | STAFF REPORTER| jfkaufman@butler.edu

After returning every defensive starter from last season, the softball team hopes to improve on an inconsistent 2023 season. The Bulldogs finished with a record of 18-35

and a 12-9 record in Big East play before losing to St. John’s in the first round of the Big East Tournament. The 12-9 record put them fourth in the Big East standings.

Scott Hall is now in his 14th season as head coach. While he acknowledged that bringing back many of his best hitters is important to the team, he said the culture will be the most important indicator of the team’s success.

“[Culture] is number one, plain and simple,” Hall said. “As long as we stay who we are … then we have a chance every game.”

Junior infielder Ella White said that she has really liked what she has seen so far from her team in terms of their collective relationship.

“I feel like this year everyone is friendly, from freshmen to seniors,” White said. “We all get along super well, so I am excited to see how that plays out on the field.”

The Bulldogs finished fifth in batting average in 2023 with an average of .266 and ended in a fourth-place tie with 38 home runs. Butler returns three .300 plus hitters and All-Big East Team selections in junior Sydney Carter, sophomore Cate Lehner and redshirt junior Paige Dorsett. Butler also returns their best long-ball threat from last season in Monique Hoosen, who topped all Big East players with 14 home runs.

Hall was impressed with last year’s offense but thinks that this team has some added dimensions that may allow them to take the offense to another level this season.

“We have more speed and offensive options this year,” Hall said. “So hopefully we can have more success grabbing more stolen bases if we are aggressive in the right counts and situations.”

Dorsett will play a major role in trying to help Butler’s offense take a jump. Dorsett, who led Butler with a .366 batting average and was second on the team with eight home runs, said that a big key to her success will be balancing the emotions of the game.

“One of my goals is just to stay mentally stable,” Dorsett said. “With our season being so long, there are a lot of ups and downs, so I feel like staying on an even playing field is a good goal.”

One major challenge for Hall’s team will be trying to improve on the defensive side of the field. The team finished third to last in the Big East with a 5.30 earned run average. They also have to fill the void left by 2023 All-Big East pitcher Mackenzie Griman, who graduated last spring. However, Hall feels like he has a full staff of new and returning pitchers who are ready to take on the challenge.

“We have many different types of pitchers and hopefully we are able to use the game strategy to our advantage,” Hall said. “We also have pitchers of all years, which will be helpful as well.”

One other obstacle that Butler has faced the past few years is late-season burnout, which Dorsett acknowledged the team needs to overcome.

“Our goal should be hitting our peak earlier on in the season,” Dorsett said. “When we get to the Big East Tournament, that’s when we need to be playing our best.”

The season opener is approaching soon for Butler, as they begin their season at the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they will face five different teams in three days from Friday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 11. The Bulldogs will also take part in the GSU Panther Invitational, Spring Games and the Thundering Herd Invitational. Big East play begins March 8, with a three-game series against Providence.