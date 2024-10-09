Homecoming weekend 2024

Dressed in his Butler attire, Blue enthusiastically cheered on the football team from the sidelines. Photo by Makenna Frias.

ISABELLA AMBROSE | STAFF REPORTER | iambrose@butler.edu

On Oct. 4-6, Butler students, faculty, alumni and parents celebrated homecoming. The university community participated in festivities, which included tailgating, a home football game and the annual Bulldog Beauty Contest. From sports to art, there was plenty for the community to enjoy.

The swim team battled against Butler alumni in a meet. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Butler families and alumni tailgated outside Hinkle Fieldhouse, enjoying games, drinks and food. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

The Butler football team went head-to-head with Morehead State, bringing in their fifth consecutive win. Photo by Makenna Frias.

Daisy Danko made a guest appearance at the Bulldog Beauty Contest. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

The women’s basketball team held an open practice, showing off their skills. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Drum major Vanessa Walker directed the marching band in a pre-football game warm-up. Photo by Natalie Goo.

Butler’s Large Cello Ensemble hosted an event for local cello players to learn from faculty and special guests from the School of Music. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

English Bulldog Gus took home ‘Best in Show’ at the Bulldog Beauty Contest. Photo by Jonathan Wang.