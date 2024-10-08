Welcome to the team: The first-year faces of volleyball

First-years Aesha Voght, Jersey Loyer and Lauren Evans join the Bulldogs. Photo by Makenna Frias.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, staff reporter Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy sat down with three first-year players from the Butler volleyball team: Aesha Voght, Jersey Loyer and Lauren Evans.

Aesha Voght is a 5’8” defensive specialist from West Lafayette, Indiana.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did you start playing volleyball?

AESHA VOGHT: When I was younger, softball and basketball were more my thing. I just played volleyball [on] the side. I felt like whatever sports season I was in, that would be my favorite sport. If it was softball season, I gave my 100% [effort] to softball. If I was in basketball season, my 100% [effort] went there. I ended up sticking with volleyball when I tried out for the club team in middle school. The club coach saw the potential in me and truly believed in me. I am super thankful for him.

TBC: Why did you choose to come to Butler?

AV: First of all, I am very thankful it is close to home. I love the coaching staff. I also felt like Butler had an environment that I wanted to be a part of to help grow, build and thrive in.

TBC: What has been the biggest change from high school to college volleyball?

AV: In high school, sometimes girls are only playing for fun or to be with friends. On a college team, every girl who plays genuinely loves the game. The team works on their game every day to constantly get better, and it’s nice to be in an environment where everyone around you has that drive and passion for volleyball.

TBC: Who is your number one supporter?

AV: Definitely my parents. They always tell me “Whatever you do, we want you to pour your heart into it.” I remember, during the recruiting process, my dad was so helpful, and he was the one pouring his heart into helping me achieve my goals.

TBC: What is your favorite thing about volleyball?

AV: I love the team aspect and that you cannot win on your own. You are very dependent on a good pass, hit or serve. I love the energy that volleyball games create and the overall motivation and rallying that come with it alongside the team.

TBC: How do you celebrate a good game?

AV: I like to celebrate with my family after the game and of course my teammates. Typically you get to throw Gatorade at the coach or get super hype in the locker room after a good game, so hopefully we can make that happen soon.

TBC: What is a quality you bring to the team?

AV: My energy, my personality and I work hard. My goal every day is to push myself and my teammates so we can all keep getting better. I try to be a leader, but leaders come in so many ways. I am a supportive leader who is always trying to encourage the team. I think in the next couple [of] years my role will grow and develop but right now — as a freshman — my biggest priority is to always be there for my teammates.

Jersey Loyer is a 5’10” outside hitter and defensive specialist from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

TBC: How did you start playing volleyball?

JERSEY LOYER: I started playing at around seven or eight years old. My mom coached volleyball so that influenced me to join.

TBC: How else does your mom play a role in your volleyball career?

JL: She will definitely give me some tips and do some coaching on the side. As I was growing up, my mom really taught me a lot of the fundamentals of the sport. Then my aunt, who was my high school coach, helped me grow into the player I am today as well.

TBC: Why did you choose to come to Butler?

JL: I chose to come to Butler because I wanted to play for Coach [Kyle] Shondell. He is a great coach who pushes his players to play at their best.

TBC: How would you describe your playing style on the court?

JL: I would say I’m very energetic, and you can definitely see my competitiveness during the games by my body language. That competitive side definitely comes from being around my two older brothers. While growing up, everything was competitive between us, even if there was no real competition. It also helped me to watch my brothers work really hard to get to where they’re at, because now I also play a Division 1 sport from the work that I put in.

TBC: Other than volleyball, what is another hobby or activity you enjoy?

JL: I love spending time at the lake with my friends and family. Being around the water is my favorite, and I like trying out different types of water sports, like surfing.

TBC: What is a quality that one of your favorite professional athletes has that you strive for?

JL: I strive to have grit like Caitlin Clark when I play. I admire players who go through so much adversity, but they still work through it and give it their all while playing their sport.

TBC: Where does the name “Jersey” come from?

JL: I grew up in Philly, which is next to New Jersey, so that might have played a factor. However, my parents definitely intended for it to be a sporty-themed name since they’re both coaches and sports fans.

TBC: What is a personal goal you have for this season?

JL: My biggest goal is to make it to the Big East tournament with my team, but to do that we need to start winning games. I think we need to continue to work hard at the gym, push each other more and keep listening to our coaches to get where we want to be.

Lauren Evans is a 6’0” offensive hitter and defensive specialist from Carmel, Indiana.

TBC: How did you start playing volleyball?

LAUREN EVANS: My mom and both her sisters played in college, so I grew up around it. Volleyball was the first sport that I was exposed to, and when I started playing it, I ended up falling in love with the sport.

TBC: Why did you choose to come to Butler?

LE: I really wanted to stay close to home. I loved the school the moment I visited, and the coaching staff — who were new last year — were super great too. I was even able to meet a couple of the upperclassmen players on my visit, and the girls on the team were all very nice.

TBC: Who is someone you look up to on and off the court?

LE: My teammate Elise Ward is always so positive and a great all-around player. She’s an outside player, so she hits and passes, but her energy and attitude on and off the court are encouraging and inspiring. It’s easy to look up to her because she always stands out while playing.

TBC: What does your “get ready with me” routine look like on game days?

LE: Aesha [Voght] is my roommate, so we get ready together. We do our makeup and hair — I always try to keep it simple with a bun or ponytail — and we have music playing to get our energy up.

TBC: What has been your favorite memory this season so far?

LE: We went to Nashville for a tournament, and the team decided to hang out on Broadway Street, which has all the country music attractions. We chose to go to Morgan Wallen’s restaurant, and it was a good bonding experience for us.

TBC: What is your biggest strength on the court?

LE: I feel like I communicate well. Without communication, it is really hard to score points because people hesitate and don’t know who’s taking the ball. Talking with one another is a crucial part of the game.

TBC: What is an unforgettable lesson that volleyball has taught you?

LE: Accountability. I have learned to be responsible from volleyball and I take that into all aspects of my life. In the game, if something doesn’t go my way, I have to work through it and keep going. I try to maintain that mentality when I am not playing as well.

TBC: Who is a person on the team that made you feel extra welcome?

LE: All of the freshmen on the team have super good chemistry with one another, which has made our transition to Butler so much easier. Playing with them is always so much fun.