First glance at Women’s Basketball 2024-25 season

The team announced their Big East schedule on Sept. 25, with their first conference game against DePaul on Dec. 21. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER| hbui@butler.edu

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

While the parking lot of Hinkle Fieldhouse was filled with homecoming booths and festivities, families and fans gathered inside as the women’s basketball team hosted an open practice on Oct. 5. Spectators were able to watch as players ran through drills and played a White vs. Blue scrimmage.

Kicking off open practice with defensive drills, head coach Austin Parkinson expressed that strengthening the team’s defense is a main priority for this season.

“We are really trying to get better on the defensive rebounding side of things,” Parkinson said. “We put up shots well and have skilled scorers, but we’ve been talking about being tougher and a bit more physical.”

To work toward better physicality, more defensive drills have been added to the practice agenda and coaches have held players accountable by charting their offensive rebounding records.

Parkinson notes that senior guard and Belmont transfer Kilyn McGuff has stood out with her aggressiveness on the court.

“She came in with a toughness that will definitely play an important role this year,” Parkinson said. “She has come in with a different level of play that has ramped up our game and everybody else on the team. With players like her, I expect our defense to be better this year.”

The team also welcomed four new first-year players: forwards Mckenzie Swanson and Jocelyn Land, and guards Lily Zeinstra and Lily Carmody.

Carmody previously played for the Women’s National Basketball League with the Melbourne Boomers. She was the leading scorer for the team when she was 16 years old and has heightened her abilities by training with WNBA stars including Jordin Canada, Tiffany Mitchell and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

With her skill set, Parkinson foresees Carmody as a potential All-Big East Freshman.

“Carmody is a really good player,” Parkinson said. “All our freshmen are really good, and we are going to need them. I think they will all have a chance to compete, so they should be ready to play.”

Last season’s first-year players —- Karsyn Norman, Riley Makalusky and Cristen Carter — made prominent contributions in their first season, which Parkinson pushes to continue into their sophomore year.

“They were freshmen starting in the Big East last year, which is an eye-opener,” Parkinson said. “Each of them has only been getting better. Riley has a very aggressive mentality and can really score the ball. Karsyn is really poised in scoring, too. Cristen’s strong and physical, and we want her to be aggressive inside — and she does that.”

Graduate guard Caroline Strande is entering her third year with the Bulldogs and her fifth year overall. She averaged 15.1 points last season and ended the year with 226 rebounds, earning her a spot on the All-Big East second team.

Strande is a key player for the team due to her experience, and Parkinson expects her to continue performing at a high level this year.

“[She is] really important for us,” Parkinson said. “She can really score the ball in a lot of different ways, so we need her to be aggressive.”

Looking ahead, the team will continue practicing to prepare for an exhibition match against Taylor on Nov. 1, before opening the regular season at Hinkle against Chicago State on Nov. 6.