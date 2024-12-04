Ball State names Mike Uremovich head football coach

Mike Uremovich led Butler to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1987-89. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Ball State University has named Mike Uremovich its head football coach, the school announced on Dec. 4.

As Butler’s head coach since 2021, Uremovich held a 23-11 overall record with the Bulldogs. Uremovich helped produce the Pioneer League’s offensive player of the year the past two seasons in quarterback Bret Bushka and running back Jyran Mitchell.

In 2024, Uremovich led the Bulldogs to their first national ranking in Butler football history — appearing in the FCS coaches poll at No. 25 and eventually rising up to 23.

Grant Leiendecker, vice president and director of athletics, granted well wishes to Uremovich in a statement in a press release on Dec. 4.

“Over the past few years, Mike fully embraced the opportunities at Butler and built an incredible culture within our program,” Leiendecker said. “That led to success on Saturdays, but also permeated throughout every aspect of Butler Football and a tremendous student-athlete experience. On behalf of all Bulldogs, I want to thank Mike for his many contributions to Butler and we all wish him and his family the very best at Ball State.”

Leiendecker believes the football program is prepared to remain successful in the future.

“Our football program has a solid foundation and is primed for continued success in the Pioneer Football League,” Leiendecker said. I am confident that we will attract a strong applicant pool and ultimately identify another exceptional Bulldog leader.”

The Butler Collegian will continue to cover Butler football’s head coach search.