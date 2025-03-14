Title IX Coordinator departs Butler after one year in position

Swinford served as acting Title IX Coordinator beginning in October 2023 and was appointed to Title IX Coordinator in February 2024. Photo by Natalie Goo.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

Butler’s Title IX Coordinator Azure Swinford has left her role at the university, effective March 13. Swinford assumed the role of Title IX Coordinator in February 2024. She previously served as a civil rights investigator for the university beginning in July 2023 and was appointed acting Title IX coordinator in October 2023. She served as Title IX Coordinator for approximately one year and one month.

A job listing for Director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator appeared on Butler’s human resources platform Oracle on March 13, following Swinford’s departure.

Swinford’s departure follows the exit of Title IX Coordinators Georgia Hensley in 2023, Maria Kanger in 2022 and Jamie Brennan in 2018. At the time of Brennan’s departure, she was the fourth Title IX coordinator in four years. In the last decade, Butler University has seen eight different Title IX coordinators.

Butler University is expected to provide public comment on Monday, March 17.

The Collegian will continue to investigate and report on this story.