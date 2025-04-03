Beyond the Box Score: Bulldogs’ season ended by Boise State

Butler gave up a season-high 100 points in the loss to Boise State. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

CALEB DENORME | MANAGING EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the second round of the College Basketball Crown, falling to Boise State 100-93.

It was an offensive clinic from both teams, shooting well over 55% on the game and combining for 193 total points. The difference in the game was turnovers and rebounding, both categories won by Boise State.

In Butler’s final game of the 2024-25 season, let’s go beyond the box score.

Same old story

The main gripe around this Bulldogs squad this season has been the inability to play tough defense. Butler has the firepower to match most teams on the offensive end, but that advantage fades as soon as the Dawgs turn to play defense.

This reality was incredibly evident in this game. The Bulldogs gave up 100 points on 60.3% shooting by Boise State. The Broncos also hit on 45.8% of their shots from beyond the arc. Part of that is due to a hot shooting night, but the defense is also questionable.

Butler was able to keep pace offensively, pouring in 93 points on the night. The blemish on the Dawgs offensive performance was the 10 giveaways – eight in the first half – that contributed to Boise State’s 17 points off of turnovers.

The bright spot on the night was the play of sophomore guard Finley Bizjack and first-year guard Evan Haywood. Bizjack blew up for 30 points – beating his season best 19 points – on 8-12 shooting and tallied seven assists. Haywood added 14 points, two rebounds and a steal to the Bulldogs’ effort.

Despite the stellar play from the young Dawgs, Butler’s defense and turnovers ended the season. The issues that were on display in early losses to North Dakota State and Austin Peay reared their ugly head to set the Bulldogs final record at 15-20.

Where does Butler go from here?

Although the transfer portal has been open since March 24, portal season can now truly begin for Butler. First-year guard Ryder Cate is the only Bulldog who has entered the portal so far, but it is safe to say that he will not be the last.

Although they have seen a lack of exits, the Dawgs have already been busy getting portal acquisitions. Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jalen Jackson and Drexel guard Yame Butler already announced their commitment to Butler earlier this week.

Jackson, a first team All-Horizon League selection, averaged 19.2 points per game for the Mastodons last season. Butler averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this past year for Drexel.

Both players coming in will be expected to instantly contribute to the Bulldogs success next season. The incoming guard pair will partner with Bizjack, who confirmed he will also be returning next season in a post on X after the win over Utah on March 31.

The rest of the team’s decisions will likely be coming in the next few weeks, with Butler’s staff still working on other transfers. For now the Bulldogs will end their season with this loss to Boise State, polishing off a disappointing campaign.