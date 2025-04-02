Women in STEM find their fierce

Linda Calvin shares her journey to finding purpose, power and passion to students at Butler University. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

MOLLY DURM | STAFF REPORTER | mdurm@butler.edu

Butler’s Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) club welcomed all students to a women’s empowerment event titled “Find Your Fierce: Own Your Purpose, Power, and Passion” on Wednesday, March 26. The event was centered around the topics of identity, belonging and leadership covered by guest speaker Linda Calvin.

Linda Calvin graduated from Butler in 2000, is the chief impact officer of tech coalition Reboot Representation and a co-founder of Indiana Women in Tech Week. Calvin discussed how women conceal their identities to please others, and the importance of women finding the power of their voices and place to be great leaders.

Calvin shared her personal story to inspire women to “stop hiding behind screens and sorrys.” She also discussed her professional journey and how to overcome the challenges that women in male-dominated industries face.

Caroline Erickson, a junior astronomy and astrophysics and physics double major, serves as the professional development officer of Butler’s Women in STEM club. She highlighted the empowering advice Calvin shared, which aimed to boost women’s confidence in professional settings and society in general.

“She talked about making sure that women in the STEM fields know how smart they are and to be loud and proud about that smartness,” Erickson said. “She explained how to stand up for yourself in those roles and not hide who you are because you’re scared to be too smart or too loud or too bossy. That’s just people undermining women and how much influence we can have.”

Monica Forbes, a junior biology and French double major, serves as the administrative officer of Butler Women in STEM. She reflected on how Calvin’s story inspired her as a young woman preparing to enter the corporate world.

“I feel like these conversations are important to remind us of our sense of belonging,” Forbes said. “As young adult women who are establishing their careers, it’s a good reminder that it is possible and to not give up.”

Madeline Meggos, a first-year biology major, attended the event and was particularly interested in the conversation about continued progress, especially in industries where women face barriers.

“I think [gender equality] is definitely important to discuss,” Meggos said. “I also think it’s definitely relevant because even though things have progressed a lot more, there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially in fields that are very heavily male-dominated that are hard for women to break into.”

Female STEM students felt inspired and motivated as Calvin shared her story, reflected on her successful career and answered questions about being a woman in the corporate world. Calvin focused on empowering women to overcome gender barriers and embrace confidence and pride in oneself and one’s value.

“​​It was empowering and just beautiful all the way around,” Erickson said. “I wish that I could just share her story and advice with every woman.”