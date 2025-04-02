Ayotte and Clark elected atop uncontested SGA slate

SGA hosted a Q&A event in lieu of their annual presidential debate on March 26. Photo by Jonathan Wang.
LEAH OLLIE | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | lollie@butler.edu
By the 8 p.m. poll closure on the Student Government Association (SGA) Engage page, 548 Butler students had cast their votes in the annual presidential election. The winners and only presidential ticket on the ballot — Eloise Ayotte and Elena Clark. Ayotte and Clark were declared the winners of the election at 9:55 p.m. as verified by SGA’s Election Oversight Commission via email to The Butler Collegian.
When polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning, students were presented with the option to vote for the single presidential ticket or cast a vote of “No Confidence”, an option 40 students selected.
Alongside the presidential election, students were presented with seven uncontested Senate races. The following Senators were elected to their seats by default with no vote from students.
College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences Senator
Maddie Siems
Dawson Wagner
College of Education Senator
Olivia Langie
College of Liberal Arts & Sciences Senator
Reagan Nagel
Pearl Henderson
Lacy School of Business Senator
Beck Janki
Class of 2026 Senator
Justin-Deem Loureiro
Class of 2027 Senator
Laura Shupe
Class of 2028 Senator
Abigail McKenzie
Each Senator will serve their term for the duration of the 2025-26 academic year. Remaining seats for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; the Lacy School of Business; the College of Communications; the Jordan College of the Arts; the Class of 2026; the Class of 2027 and the Class of 2028 are vacant.
SGA invites applications from interested students via email at sga@butler.edu.