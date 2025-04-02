Ayotte and Clark elected atop uncontested SGA slate

SGA hosted a Q&A event in lieu of their annual presidential debate on March 26. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

LEAH OLLIE | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | lollie@butler.edu

By the 8 p.m. poll closure on the Student Government Association (SGA) Engage page, 548 Butler students had cast their votes in the annual presidential election. The winners and only presidential ticket on the ballot — Eloise Ayotte and Elena Clark. Ayotte and Clark were declared the winners of the election at 9:55 p.m. as verified by SGA’s Election Oversight Commission via email to The Butler Collegian.

When polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning, students were presented with the option to vote for the single presidential ticket or cast a vote of “No Confidence”, an option 40 students selected.

Alongside the presidential election, students were presented with seven uncontested Senate races. The following Senators were elected to their seats by default with no vote from students.

College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences Senator

Maddie Siems

Dawson Wagner

College of Education Senator

Olivia Langie

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences Senator

Reagan Nagel

Pearl Henderson

Lacy School of Business Senator

Beck Janki

Class of 2026 Senator

Justin-Deem Loureiro

Class of 2027 Senator

Laura Shupe

Class of 2028 Senator

Abigail McKenzie

Each Senator will serve their term for the duration of the 2025-26 academic year. Remaining seats for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; the Lacy School of Business; the College of Communications; the Jordan College of the Arts; the Class of 2026; the Class of 2027 and the Class of 2028 are vacant.

SGA invites applications from interested students via email at sga@butler.edu.