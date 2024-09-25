Welcome to the Team: First-years shoot for success

First-years Brendan Cunningham, Kai Pope, Trent Lindsey, José Angel Luna and Philip Biondich join the Bulldogs. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER | hbui@butler.edu

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, staff reporter Nhu-Han Bui sat down with five first-year players from the Butler men’s soccer team: Philip Biondich, José Angel Luna, Brendan Cunningham, Kai Pope and Trent Lindsey.

Philip Biondich is a 5’7” defender from Toronto, Canada. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When did you first discover soccer and when did you realize you wanted to continue playing at a collegiate level?

PHILIP BIONDICH: I first discovered soccer around the age of three and I first knew I wanted to play in college around high school.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

PB: I picked Butler because of its excellent business school and the great soccer program.

TBC: Do you have a professional soccer player who you have modeled your game after or who’s inspired you?

PB: It would have to be Luka Modrić [from] Croatia because he’s a smaller player [physically], but he thinks ahead. Even though he’s smaller, the speed of his play is very fast, so [no one] can touch him.

TBC: You mentioned Croatia, and I know you were on the U17 Croatian Team Selection list. You played in Toronto as well, and you were also invited on trial for teams in Spain. What is it like having the experience of playing in several different countries?

PB: It’s been unique. Just the pressure of walking into the locker room helped me a lot, you know, going somewhere new and especially somewhere where they speak a different language. Their speed of play [in Europe] is really fast, so it helped me play here in terms of playing one-touch and two-touch.

TBC: Can you walk me through your game day routine?

PB: I wake up and [get ready]. For breakfast I’ll have a banana protein shake. I drink some electrolytes [during the day] and eat lunch. I usually have steak and potatoes, my dad makes the best steak. And then I just go to the game, I don’t do anything too specific from there.

José Angel Luna is a 5’7” winger from Weslaco, Texas. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start playing soccer and when did you realize you wanted to continue playing at a collegiate level?

JOSÉ ANGEL LUNA: I started playing soccer at a very young age, [around] three or four years old. Growing up, a lot of my cousins were able to play [in] high school and then [play in] college, and some even went pro. I looked up to them and that’s what made me want to play collegiate soccer, for sure.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

JAL: I love the facility, the coaches, the guys on the team and the business program. That’s something that really got me to come here.

TBC: Do you have a professional soccer player who you’ve modeled your game after or who has inspired you?

JAL: A player I always look up to is [Lionel] Messi since we are both left-footed and short. [That] kind of goes hand in hand together.

TBC: You scored your first goal for Butler against Evansville, can you walk me through that?

JAL: The goalkeeper, he got rid of the ball and we won it back with our defense. After that, we were able to play it [upfield]. Joost [de Schutter] sent a long ball to Ryan [Hannosh], and as soon as I saw that, I just sprinted over as fast as I could to the box. Ryan sends over a cross, and luckily I was able to get the rebound. I had a good touch and just power-shot it [into] the bottom corner.

TBC: What is your pre-game hype song?

JAL: Cerca de la Meta.

Brendan Cunningham is a 6’0” forward from St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start playing soccer and when did you realize you wanted to continue playing at a collegiate level?

BRENDAN CUNNINGHAM: I started playing soccer when I was three, and then I really started pursuing the college dream probably [during] my eighth grade or freshman year of high school.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

BC: The [athletic] facilities are great, great academics [and] business school, the coaches are fantastic. And the team culture is just really, really special.

TBC: Do you have a professional soccer player who you have modeled your game after or who’s inspired you?

BC: I would say I try and take parts from different players [and] games. Players like [Erling] Haaland, [I take inspiration from] in terms of finishing and movement, just being intelligent to break the line and find pockets of space. I’d say he’s a main one, for sure.

TBC: You played in MLS NEXT for two and a half seasons and had 48 goals during that time. How did that help you build on your game as you came to Butler?

BC: It definitely helps with the confidence. I think that’s a huge piece of it, just knowing that I’m able to get into goal-scoring positions. But I think that my play in the past will help me contribute and grow as I develop at Butler. It’ll be a good four years.

TBC: What are three things you always have with you?

BC: My phone, some headphones and a granola bar.

Kai Pope is a 6’1” midfielder from St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first discover soccer and when did you realize you wanted to continue playing at a collegiate level?

KAI POPE: I probably started around three or four [years old], and then I [realized I] wanted to play college soccer probably two years ago.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

KP: I chose Butler because of the good academics, great coaches and a good team chemistry.

TBC: Do you have a professional soccer player who has inspired you?

KP: Neymar, [Lionel] Messi [or] [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I like a lot of players, I don’t have a specific one.

TBC: How did playing a lot on U21 and U17 teams help you prepare for collegiate soccer?

KP: Playing against older guys helped me [to] be ready to play a little faster, but [collegiate soccer] still takes some getting used to. That’s what’s been happening so far, and [my performance] is going to be good soon.

TBC: What’s an unpopular opinion you have?

KP: Pineapple on pizza is good.

Trent Lindsey is a 6’0” defender from Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start playing soccer and when did you realize you wanted to continue playing at a collegiate level?

TRENT LINDSEY: I’ve been playing soccer since I was four. My parents set it up for me, and I [started] because my older sister played. And ever since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of being a college-level soccer player and eventually [making] it to the pro level. That’s my goal.

TBC: Why did you choose Butler?

TL: Just the environment. When I came on my visit, I loved it. The academics are top to none. It’s a really good environment to be surrounded in, with the [soccer] program and with the community outreach. I really loved it.

TBC: Do you have a professional soccer player that you have modeled your game after or who has inspired you?

TL: Ever since I was a kid, I [have been] a big fan of Sergio Ramos. He played for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, and then, more recently since [Ramos] retired, I’ve been a big fan of Antonio Rüdiger. He’s also on Real Madrid. Those are two of the main center-back idols I’ve really modeled my game after.

TBC: Before coming to Butler you trained with the Barça Residency Academy and you were also captain during your time there, how has that experience helped you grow as a player?

TL: It really introduced me to just being my own person really early [on]. I drove about 45 minutes [to get there] every day, so it gave me a sense of responsibility that helped me [to] go into college and live on my own. It helped me get an understanding of a lot of people’s backgrounds other than [my own], as I played with people from around the world, from just the East Coast and from different places, similar to here at Butler. They had a really good program that set me up for success and just helped me reach the next level.

TBC: What is a reality TV show that you think you can win?

TL: I always thought that Naked and Afraid was really easy. I always thought that was one I could win but if you threw me in that scenario, it probably wouldn’t go my way.