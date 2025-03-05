Welcome to the Team: First-years take the field

First-years Paige Lillie, Gwen Baker, Alona Boydston and Paxton Law join the Bulldogs. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of their first season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, Staff Reporter Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy sat down with the four first-year softball players for the Butler softball team: Paxton Law, Alona Boydston, Gwen Baker and Paige Lillie.

Paxton Law is a utility player from Carmel, Indiana. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When did you first start playing softball?

PAXTON LAW: My dad signed me up for T-ball when I was about three years old. Then, around five, I started getting into a recreational league. I just always liked the sport and kept playing since then.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

PL: Butler has good academics, a competitive conference and it is close to home so my family can come watch.

TBC: What has been the biggest change from high school to college softball?

PL: The speed of the game is definitely different, and everyone is really good. You are constantly facing amazing competition.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

PL: My first college at-bat. It was a high-pressure situation, but I got a hit. I was really proud of myself for that.

TBC: What is the best advice you have received on or off the field?

PL: A girl I went to high school with told me, “Hustling gets you noticed,” and that has stuck with me since.

TBC: Other than softball, what is another activity or hobby you enjoy?

PL: I like baking, especially chocolate chip cookies. I use the recipe straight off the back of the Toll House chocolate chip cookie bag.

TBC: Who is your number one supporter?

PL: My parents. My mom is always there for me. My dad just loves sports and watching me and my teammates succeed.

Alona Boydston is a catcher from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

TBC: When did you first start playing softball?

ALONA BOYDSTON: I think I started at around six years old. I began with my local little league, and then from there, I joined a travel team. My dad was a big baseball guy, and my mom played a lot of softball, so it all just fell into place for me.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

AB: It was the culture and the connection with the coaches that I made. I really felt wanted here and I knew I would have a really good time.

TBC: How did you become a catcher?

AB: I was so young — like 10 — and my coaches said that we needed a catcher. I just raised my hand without really knowing what I was doing, but I actually ended up falling in love with it.

TBC: What is your go-to pump-up song to get ready for game days?

AB: I actually really like listening to sad music. Adele is my go-to. It helps me be calm and keeps my nerves down. If I get too excited, I do not play as well.

TBC: What professional athlete do you draw inspiration from?

AB: My family is originally from Kansas, so we are big Kansas City Royals fans. The catcher for that team — Salvador Perez — was always someone I looked up to. I would always watch videos of him playing, which is a part of how I learned to catch.

TBC: Who is someone on the team that has made you feel extra welcome?

AB: Everyone has been so welcoming. I do not feel like I can name a specific person because I have made such a special bond with each person.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

AB: Probably my first [time catching a runner] stealing because the excitement was crazy. All my teammates gathered around, pushing me around and screaming. I had never felt that kind of energy before.

Gwen Baker is a pitcher from Milton, Wisconsin. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

TBC: When did you first start playing softball?

GWEN BAKER: When I was eight. My mom was like “They are trying to make a softball team and they need another player” and asked me if I wanted to play. I had no idea what softball was, but I just said yes.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

GB: Definitely the atmosphere and the welcoming coaching staff. It was just so inviting. Right when I stepped on campus, I knew it was the place for me.

TBC: What is your favorite thing about playing softball?

GB: My teammates. They always support me no matter what.

TBC: You also competed for your high school’s volleyball team. Is there anything you learned in volleyball that transfers to softball?

GB: Definitely my competitiveness. I found different ways to be competitive in volleyball and transferred that same energy to softball. And obviously also my athletic ability. I was able to use different muscles for both sports, which set me up for success as an athlete.

TBC: Other than softball, what is another activity or hobby you enjoy?

GB: Working out. I just like getting my body moving. It makes me feel a lot better for the day.

TBC: What are three things you always have in your softball bag?

GB: Polar Ice Extra gum is always in there. I actually do not keep my glove in my bag; I carry it on my side. Then I always have all my snacks in there.

TBC: What are your goals for this season?

GB: Just to be successful on and off the field. I also want to impact the team and support them no matter what my role is.

Paige Lillie is a pitcher and infielder from Appleton, Wisconsin. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

TBC: When did you first start playing softball?

PAIGE LILLIE: I started playing T-ball when I was five. Then I went to coach-pitch at around seven. My parents always wanted me to try a bunch of sports, but softball was the one that stuck all the way through.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

PL: I really liked the environment here, and the fact that it is a small school. I also love the team so much, and I could just tell that I would fit in here.

TBC: You played three sports — softball, basketball and volleyball — in high school. How did you end up sticking with softball?

PL: A big thing I realized growing up is what you do the best at is what you’re gonna enjoy the most. I think at some point, I realized softball was the thing that was going to be able to play in college, so I started putting more focus on that.

TBC: Is there anything you took away from playing those three sports that still sticks with you now?

PL: Of course, all the memories I made. It was definitely hard at times to balance all three, but I will never wish that I did not do it all. It made me better at balancing things now and showing myself that I can push myself to make things happen.

TBC: What advice would you give young girls starting to play softball?

PL: Probably not to put too much pressure on the sport because it should be fun and enjoyable.

TBC: Do you have a favorite softball chant that the team does?

PL: My favorite one is for our senior [utility player] Ella White. We all cheer “Y-E-L-L, everybody yell Ella.” I love doing that cheer every single time. I always ask the seniors to start it because it is so catchy.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

PL: I’m excited to go to different places. I love traveling and the different experiences that go with where we go to play. Being with my teammates is so fun, and I’m excited to actually be in season to get closer with everyone.