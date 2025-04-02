What your favorite stuffed animal says about you

Students share their beloved stuffed animals. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TESSA HAMILTON | OPINION COLUMNIST | tehamilton@butler.edu

Many college students have multiple stuffed animals sitting in their dorm rooms right now. Whether they enjoy buying new ones for a collection, hold one in their arms while they sleep or keep a childhood plushie with them as a comfort from home, stuffed animals can be a source of joy for all different types of people. But, what does your favorite stuffed animal say about you as a person?

Caspian Phipps, a junior psychology major, shared what he looks for in a stuffed animal.

“I mainly tend to look for childhood whimsy,” Phipps said. “I just imagine them in their own little world and how they would act, and I just try and give them a good home and everything.”

Jellycats

You are likely in touch with the latest trends, but not afraid to connect to your true self. You probably have one very specific Jellycat that you adore, no matter how niche it is — even broccoli or a boiled egg bride. You’re the life of the party, but you need to learn how to say no and have a self-care day.

Squishmallow

You either have one Squishmallow, or you’re drowning in them. You’re soft-hearted and enjoy a good night’s sleep — likely using a Squishmallow as your pillow. You’re easily entertained and are usually the happiest person in the room. You appreciate your alone time and believe in love at first sight.

Childhood stuffed bear

You are often nostalgic about the past or awaiting the future. You have an active mind and enjoy creative hobbies. You wear a lot of jewelry, and you are super funny. You probably wear a big t-shirt to sleep and have an insatiable sweet tooth. You probably don’t have a regulated temperature, and are always either too hot or too cold.

Nikki Foster, a senior English and race, gender and sexuality studies double major, talked about her favorite stuffed animal.

“He is a tiger and his name is Tag,” Foster said. “He has a crown that I made him when I was five years old that he wears all the time.”

A blanket

You likely get sick a lot and have a big stash of cold medicine. You find comfort in being around other people and are very outgoing. You are probably picky about the texture of the blankets you buy, although none will compare to the comfort of your childhood blanket. You drink a lot of tea and enjoy reading or writing.

An imaginary creature — such as a dragon or a unicorn

You probably enjoy fantasy books and movies. You are likely either a big fan of the color green or the color pink, and almost everything you own is that color. You are super thoughtful about those close to you and give the best gifts. You wear fuzzy socks often, and collect something — maybe coins, Pokémon cards or rocks.

Weighted plushie

You probably are a very anxious person, but you are always thinking about those you love. You wear a cologne or perfume that smells amazing, and people often stop you to ask what it is. You’re likely very talented at something very specific. You enjoy board games and sleeping in, and people come to you for advice.

Webkinz

You likely still play on the website and enjoy other video games. You are very academically dedicated and keep a good balance in your life. Your favorite color is blue or red, and you sleep with a lot of pillows. You watch a lot of sitcoms and take a lot of pictures and videos. You are the kind of person people trust with their secrets, and you keep them well.

If you don’t have a favorite stuffed animal

Go get one! You’re never too cool for plushies, and they’re great for comfort, collecting, decor or to sleep on!

When asked about collecting stuffed animals, junior strategic communication major Cassia Campbell described her personal collection, as well as her thoughts on others’ opinions.

“I think that collecting stuffed animals is fun,” Campbell said. “Some people might see it as childish, but I think that we all have our hobbies and our passions, and we’re allowed to be drawn to things that make us feel like kids again. I think that should be something that is celebrated and embraced, because we all deserve comfort and joy.”

Having stuffed animals is a way to bring joy into your life. No matter the object, comfort is never something that should be gatekept.