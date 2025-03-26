Third-year student Sam Fingard passes away

Collegian file photo.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

Content warning: explicit reference to the death of a student.

In an email to the Butler community, Dr. Khalilah Marbury — Vice President for DEI and Student Affairs — announced the death of third-year student Sam Fingard following a fall from Butler’s parking garage on the afternoon of March 25, 2025. Fingard was a student of the Lacy School of Business studying accounting as well as a member of Butler Hillel and Advocates 4 Autism.

BUPD issued a Dawg Alert at 2:16 p.m., instructing Butler community members to avoid the area of the parking garage due to police activity. At 4:28 p.m., another Dawg Alert stated that the parking garage was reopened and access no longer restricted.

In an email to the Butler community, Marbury expressed condolences to Fingard’s family, friends, faculty and loved ones.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Butler University’s Police Department (BUPD) received a request for a wellness check for an individual standing on a ledge on the sixth floor of the parking garage. Just before 2 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District officers responded to a threat of an adult male “threatening to jump from a parking garage.” An IMPD Crisis Negotiator was also requested.

In a statement to The Butler Collegian, a representative for IMPD said, “Despite officers’ attempts to de-escalate the situation and bring the male to safety, he went over the edge of the parking garage and sustained injuries consistent with a fall.”

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services were on scene and immediately transported Fingard to a local hospital in critical condition. Fingard was unfortunately declared deceased at the hospital.

The IMPD is investigating Fingard’s death with assistance from BUPD. Marbury said that no foul play is suspected at this time. IMPD said that the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

When asked for comment, BUPD Chief of Police John Conley referred the Collegian to Marbury’s statement to the community; representatives for the university referred the Collegian to IMPD. Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council canceled Greek Week events for the night of Tuesday, March 25.

On-campus resources

Counseling & Consultation Services : schedule an appointment online, or call 317-940-9777

The Compass Center : one-on-one Spiritual Care Conversations are available to all students of any faith or secular group — call 317-940-8253

Office of Student Advocacy : provides crisis support and case management services to support students who are experiencing challenges, distress, or crises that impact their social, personal, or academic goals — call 317-940-2047

Off-campus resources

St. Vincent Stress Center : 24/7 mental health services in Indianapolis, with free transportation via the SGA Uber program — call 317-338-4800

Community Hospital North : 24/7 mental health care — call 317-621-7500

Free 24/7 hotlines

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline , formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call 988

Lifeline Chat , the webchat and text service of the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: go to 988lifeline.org/chat or text 988

Crisis Text Line : text HOME to 741741

For a comprehensive list of on-campus, off-campus, and virtual mental health resources, please visit the Office of Student Advocacy’s website.