What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Boise State

Junior guard Kolby King collected 12 points against Utah. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will continue their stay in Vegas in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown against Boise State.

The Dawgs advanced with a thrilling 86-84 win over Utah where senior forward Pierre Brooks drove to the basket for a game-winning layup.

With a win, Butler would guarantee itself a piece of the $500,000 NIL prize pool. Here’s what you need to know as the Bulldogs face off against the Broncos:

Who: Butler vs. Boise State

When: April 2, 7 p.m.

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena

How to watch: FS1

Playing to win

Butler fans were unsure of what to expect when tuning in to watch the Bulldogs in the Crown, especially without one of their top players in fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort. The forward opted out of participating in the tournament to focus on his professional career. After a slow start, both teams played competitive basketball and gave fans a thrilling ending.

With NIL incentives in play, the Dawgs showed up and fought until the end. This included adding first-year guard Evan Haywood to the starting lineup. In his first start of the season, Haywood provided instant offense, scoring nine first-half points and shooting 3-6 from deep. Glimpses of Haywood not only help Butler in the Crown but give fans a preview of what’s to come next season.

Scouting the Broncos

Boise State is 25-10 on the season and went 14-6 in Mountain West conference play. The Broncos rode their successful season all the way to the Mountain West conference championship but fell to Colorado State 69-56.

In the first round of the Crown, Boise State cruised over George Washington 89-59 with five scoring in double-figures. In the win, the Broncos tied a program record of 16 steals, 10 of which were in the first half.

After going down 9-3 to start the game, the Broncos took over the momentum and never looked back. Boise State’s ability to take over the game by forcing giveaways— scoring 27 points off turnovers against George Washington — should keep Butler on their toes.

Boise State is led by senior forward Tyson Degenhart who is averaging 18 points and six rebounds per game. Against the Revolutionaries, Degenhart put up a game-high 19 points, moving him to just 10 points short of being the first Boise State player to hit 2000 points.

First-year forward Pearson Carmichael led the defensive effort against George Washington, collecting six steals along with his 15 points. Carmichael has picked up significant minutes in his first season as a starter.

The Dawgs have a challenge in front of them in the Broncos and will have to be on top of their game to advance to the semifinals.