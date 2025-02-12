Butler Athletics receives $12M estate gift

Rebecca Graham Paul was honored at both the men’s and women’s basketball games on Feb. 8 and 9. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

In celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day — on Feb. 5 — alumna and trustee Rebecca Graham Paul ‘70, MS ‘75 announced that she will give $12 million to Butler in support of women’s athletics. Her estate gift is the largest commitment in the university’s history.

A majority of the gift will be used for women’s athletic initiatives through the newly created Rebecca Graham Paul ’70, MS ’75 Endowed Fund for Women’s Athletics Excellence. Another portion of the funds will help establish the Rebecca Graham Paul ’70, MS ’75 Athletics Leadership Academy Endowed Fund, which aims to initiate leadership-building activities for all student-athletes.

Outside of athletics, a part of the donation will be used for the new Terry Paul ’68 Memorial College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship is applicable for political science majors and made in memory of Paul’s late husband and Butler alumnus Terry Paul ’68.

Even though the gift is a part of her estate, Paul has already launched the Leadership Academy with present funds for current students to benefit from the donation.

Working alongside Paul to land on a commitment, Vice President and Director of Athletics Grant Leiendecker wanted to take the time to ensure Paul’s funds would be implemented effectively.

“It is a pretty elaborate process to work with a donor at this level,” Leiendecker said. “This gift has been in conversation for many months. We wanted to make sure that we matched [Paul]’s desires with our priorities. She was compelled to make an impact.”

Paul was recognized for her contributions during last weekend’s men’s and women’s basketball games. A private event occurred before Sunday’s women’s basketball game during which Paul spoke directly to Butler student-athletes.

First-year volleyball player Aesha Vogt is grateful that she attended the event and for the gift Paul gave the university.

“Listening to [Paul] share her heart and why she chose to make this generous donation was special,” Vogt said. “It made me more grateful for the things we are given and the support system we have here. This gift will continue to develop Butler’s reputation and competitiveness within the Big East and NCAA. It will strengthen Butler as a university, attracting top talent for both sports and academics.”

Currently, Paul is the president and CEO of the World Lottery Association and the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. She also serves on the Butler Board of Trustees.

Women’s basketball head coach Austin Parkinson expresses that Paul’s experiences as a person are also as important as the gift itself.

“Her interest in sports and how she went on to be a CEO sets the tone for the future of these students and what they can be,” Parkinson said “It’s not just the gift, but it’s the person that gave the gift. The fact that it’s the largest donation in [Butler Athletics’] history and it’s going to women in an era where women’s sports are really being appreciated in ways that have not before — that speaks volumes.”

Paul shared at the event that when she attended Butler — before the passage of Title IX — there were no women’s sports at the university. She relied on clubs and intramural groups to play sports.

After Title IX passed in 1972, women’s sports at Butler started up in 1975 — beginning with women’s basketball, volleyball and field hockey.

However, former women’s basketball head coach June Olkowski — who led the team from 1993-99 — stressed that equal opportunities for women’s sports were still an issue.

“Athletic director at the time, John Parry, was one of the only proponents of Title IX,” Olkowski said. “Not all the other male coaches in the athletic department were so open. I think they made concessions because they had to, not because they wanted to.”

For instance, Olkowski recalled a lack of university funding when her team was invited to travel and play in Australia. The funds for the trip primarily came out of the pockets of the players and their families.

When Olkowski heard the news of Paul’s donation, she was proud to see women’s sports being recognized and funded.

“If you did not have the money, you could not travel or do as much,” Olkowski said. “There was disparity every day — there still is — but it has gotten better. [Paul’s] gift is a step forward. I think it will touch so many athletes and coaches in a positive way. I don’t think athletes are male or female or coaches are male or female. If we can look at it that way, what she’s donated will affect all athletes and coaches.”