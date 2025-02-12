The Collegian Mini: 2/12/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Former player turned coach featured on pages 4 and 5 coaches this sport

2. An angel that wields a bow and arrow and can infect love

3. Candy often gifted on Valentine’s Day

4. Managing Editor Aidan Gregg predicts readers’ love lives with this on page 7

Across:

4. Quarterback for winning Super Bowl team

5. Something sent between Valentines

6. Popular dating app characterized by a flame

7. Organization that hosted the Polar Plunge as reported on page 2

8. Namesake of the Broad Ripple restaurant that recently closed, according to page 6

9. A humorous and heartwarming movie genre to watch this Friday

10. You might gift a dozen of these to your Valentine

11. First name of athlete that joined Kendrick Lamar for a surprise at the halftime performance during Super Bowl LIX