Dress to impress: Darty edition

As Butler students begin to flood to The Knoll this spring, there are endless opportunities for new and improved outfits. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

As winter turns to spring, students have begun migrating back to campus’s day drinking destination, The Knoll.

Nestled between the houses on Berkley Road, The Knoll serves as the prime location for seniors to host different events, including darties. A darty, or day party, is a term that has gained popularity, specifically with college students. When students walk up to a darty, one would expect to hear music blaring, friendships flourishing and drinking games all coexisting under the afternoon sun.

Darties also allow students to show off their style outside the confines of a dimly lit fraternity basement. Like the Met Gala, The Knoll gives Butler students a place to present their fashion choices. Darties are a great opportunity for students to express themselves and show their individuality. Whether it is Butler Homecoming or St. Patrick’s Day, students have the chance to give their own take on the theme.

There are many things to keep in mind when deciding on a darty outfit, such as comfort and sun protection, especially when one is participating in games or planning to stay out until the sun goes down.

For senior biology major Aidan Trachtman, it is essential to place comfort over wearing the most lavish piece in his closet.

“I’m a really big fan of playing die or Spike Ball,” Trachtman said. “For me, it’s really important to find a balance of looking good and feeling good. It’s important to have some protection from the sun, so maybe that means throwing on a cool hat or a nice pair of shades … It’s important to sacrifice some of that fashion so that I can stay out for longer.”

For many darty-goers, the outfit also depends on the event. On April 8, 2024, the total solar eclipse passed through the heart of Butler’s campus, and students took the day off of school and ran to The Knoll for a day of dartying — with their protective sunglasses, of course.

Senior organizational leadership and communication double major Isabella Ernsberger used the unique day in history as inspiration for an interactive darty outfit. Ernsberger wore a white t-shirt with “I saw the solar eclipse and so did they” displayed across the front. Sharpie in hand, she collected over 150 signatures from friends and strangers alike on her top.

“I thought, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I want to have a keepsake from it,’” Ernsberger said. “So, I Doordashed the materials, and I made the shirt two hours before I hit The Knoll.”

Trachtman echoed that a darty outfit is key to striking up a conversation with a stranger.



“My go-to is usually just a funny, ironic graphic t-shirt, just something with a ridiculous saying or a funny picture,” Trachtman said.

Whether wearing a graphic t-shirt or an outfit on theme, one piece can always help complete a darty outfit: accessories.

From a funny trucker hat to simple jewelry or a decorated borg — black out rage gallon — in hand, there is no limit on how students can convey their personal style.

Junior strategic communication major Keira Heinz believed color coordination is the secret to a successful darty outfit.

“I love color coordinating,” Heinz said. “I usually try to tie in my shirt, shoes and then maybe hair bows that are the same color. I’m envisioning my last Cinco de Mayo outfit. I wore overalls, a red tube top and red bows in my hair.”

Whether it is through a big necklace, mixed metals or coordinated earrings, Heinz explained how that jewelry is just another opportunity to express yourself.

“I would say when I feel like my outfit needs something a little more fun, I definitely lean towards a bigger necklace,” Heinz said. “[I like] layering necklaces and I’ve been starting to mix metals, but then also adding rings, bracelets and definitely hoop earrings.

No matter the theme, holiday or event, Ernsberger had advice for Butler students looking through their closets before the next darty.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously and have fun with it,” Ernsberger said.