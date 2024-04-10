Total(ity) eclipse of the heart

Indianapolis experienced the first total solar eclipse visible in central Indiana in almost 1,200 years on April 8, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Wang

The observatory presented a “captivating full-dome immersive planetarium show titled ‘Eclipse: The Sun Revealed'” in the days leading up to the eclipse. Photo by Grace Hensley

The 2024 total solar eclipse totality window stretched 115 miles wide. Photo by Natalie Goo.

Butler students celebrated canceled classes on the knoll. Photo by Grace Hensley

CITIZEN CATE set up telescopes around campus to give students and visitors the opportunity to look at the eclipse up close. Photo by Natalie Goo

Indianapolis experienced totality, in which the moon completely covered the sun, for about four minutes. Photo by Natalie Goo.

