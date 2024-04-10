Total(ity) eclipse of the heart

Indianapolis experienced the first total solar eclipse visible in central Indiana in almost 1,200 years on April 8, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

The 2024 total solar eclipse totality window stretched 115 miles wide. Photo by Natalie Goo.

CITIZEN CATE set up telescopes around campus to give students and visitors the opportunity to look at the eclipse up close. Photo by Natalie Goo.

Indianapolis experienced totality, in which the moon completely covered the sun, for about four minutes. Photo by Natalie Goo.