Butler Sports Weekly Recap April 12 – April 18

Sophomore Norah Balthazor is 11-8 in singles matches this season. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

Wednesday, April 12

Softball at Southern Indiana

The Bulldogs fell 4-1 against Southern Indiana, moving their record to 15-24. The Screaming Eagles were up 3-0 after the first two innings. In the top of the sixth, Cate Lehner was able to score Butler’s first and only run of the game.

Thursday, April 13

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

The Bulldogs traveled to Azusa, California for the three-day invitational. Barry Keane and Angelina Ellis had outstanding performances as they set new school records. Keane ran a time of 28:04.66 in the 10,000m beating the record by more than six seconds. Ellis broke the 18-year-old record in the 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 9:44.57, placing second. Other successes included Jack Elder leading Group C of the men’s decathlon with 3,740 points and Zac Stanley winning the 400m in 49.80 at the Cal State LA Twilight.

Friday, April 14

Men’s golf at Purdue

After day one at the Boilermaker Invitational, Butler was tied for tenth with Ball State. Daniel Tanaka finished Friday as the Bulldogs’ top performer with a score of 73 being two over. Not far behind was Connor McNeely shooting 74, and Will Horne and Damon Dickey with 75s.

Softball at UConn

The Big East-leading Huskies took the win over Butler 2-1. In the sixth, Paige Dorsett hit a home run to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. UConn came back to tie the game at 1-1 into the seventh. A walk-off double gave UConn the win.

Baseball vs. Villanova

The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 13-9 in their first game of the weekend. Early on, Villanova was up 4-0. In the sixth, Butler would take a one-run lead with help from Carter Dorighi and Joey Urban. The Wildcats fought back and took the lead again to round out the ninth.

Saturday, April 15

Men’s golf at Purdue

Damon Dickey led the Bulldogs with a school record of seven under par 64 to end his second round. After the 54-hole event, Bulldogs finished eighth at the Boilermaker Invitational. The Bulldogs travel to Columbus, Ohio to compete at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate April 21-23.

Women’s tennis vs. Marquette

Butler topped Marquette in a close match of 4-3. Marquette took the first two doubles points with Butler taking the No. 3 win. As for singles, No.1 Natalie Boesing and No. 6 Emma Beavin had a close second set but were able to hold on and win in straight sets. Delaney Schurhamer and Norah Balthazor also won their singles matches in the No. 2 and No. 4 spots, respectively. The team travels to South Carolina from April 20-23 for the Big East Championships.

Men’s tennis vs. Marquette

The Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles 6-1 in their last regular season matchup. No.1 Thomas Brennan won his sixth consecutive match in straight sets to set the tone for the Bulldogs with four other singles wins. The doubles matches came down to the wire with No.1 duo Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo winning 7-6, and No. 3 duo Patrick Joss and Rahulniket Konakanchi winning 7-5. The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina April 20-23 to take on the Big East Championships.

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

On the final two days of competition, the Bulldogs finished with more personal bests and top finishes. William Zegarski ran 13:47.10 in the 5,000m. He currently holds the second-fastest 5K time by a freshman in the NCAA. Simon Bedard ran the 5,000m in 13:35.93 putting him in the top-15 of the NCAA. In the men’s decathlon, Elder secured third with 6,743 points and earned four new personal bests. On the women’s side, Mia Beckham broke 16 minutes in the 5,000m. Her time of 15:58.52 was a new lifetime best and is the third-best in school history. The Bulldogs will split up on April 21-22 for the Indiana Invitational and the Payton Jordan Invitational.

Softball at UConn

In their second game of the weekend, the Huskies took the win 9-1 ending the game early in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs were only able to muster four hits on the afternoon.

Baseball vs. Villanova

The Wildcats swept the Bulldogs in their doubleheader. In the first game, Villanova started with a two-run home run to take an early lead. The Bulldogs got two runs in the bottom half of the inning with a triple from Xavier Carter that scored Scott Jones and an RBI single from Jake DeFries. Nova added a run in each of the following innings to come up with the 10-2 victory. In the second game, the Bulldogs started out strong with a 9-1 lead. From there, Nova would come back to score six runs in the sixth, four more in the seventh, two in the eighth and won the game 18-15 off of five runs scored in the top of the ninth.

Sunday, April 16

Softball at UConn

The Huskies won 3-2 in a come-from-behind win over Butler, completing the series sweep. The Bulldogs took an early lead when Dorsett doubled and Monique Hoosen hit a home run putting the Bulldogs up, 2-0. UConn scored one in the third, but Butler kept their 2-1 lead through five full innings. In the bottom of the sixth, the Huskies got their first lead and held it into the seventh.

Monday, April 17

Women’s golf at the Big East Championships

After the first 18 holes, Butler was in sixth with Xavier in the lead. First-year Kelli Scheck was in first for the Bulldogs scoring an 84 to tie her for 20th place.

Tuesday, April 18

Baseball vs. Northern Kentucky

The Butler baseball team fell to Northern Kentucky 8-3. The Norse led 8-0 after the top of the ninth. The Bulldogs were finally able to scratch across three runs in the bottom of the ninth off of a wild pitch, a Kyle Van Liere groundout and a Joey Urban double. Six pitchers took the mound for Butler with Shane Kilfoyle being charged with the loss. The defeat dropped the Bulldogs to 7-28 on the season.

Softball at Purdue

The Boilermakers topped the Bulldogs 9-1. In the first inning, Butler took an early 1-0 lead from a Paige Dorsett double. Purdue responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. From then on, the Bulldogs were held scoreless as the Boilermakers scored five runs in the second inning and put up two more runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Bulldogs. Sydney Cammon started in the circle and was credited with the loss.

Women’s golf at the Big East Championships

Scheck moved up six spots after the day’s 18 holes. Her score of 76 moved her into a tie for 14th place. The Bulldogs shot 320 which was 32 shots over par and sit in sixth place as they prepare for the final day of play on Wednesday.