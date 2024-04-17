Tutors, archivists and preservationists

The Student Employee of the Year Awards luncheon was held on April 12. All student employee nominees and their supervisors were invited to the ceremony in the Johnson Board Room. Photos by Jonathan Wang.

Senior Arie Likhtman was awarded the Student Employee Leadership Award for his work in the Speaker’s Lab. Senior Stasia Raebel, also a Speaker’s Lab tutor, was awarded one of the Student Employee of the Year awards but was unable to attend the ceremony. They were both nominated by Dr. Kristin Swenson (left).

Senior Jacob Sherer was awarded one of the Student Employee of the Year awards for his work as a special collections assistant for Butler Libraries. He was nominated by his supervisor Gayle O’Hara.

Sophomore Cole Himmelheber was awarded the New Student Employee of the Year Award for his work in the Ancient Mediterranean Cultures and Archaeology Lab. He was nominated by his supervisor Dr. Lynne Kvapil.