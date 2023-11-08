Students report man acting inappropriately near sorority houses

Collegian file photo.

GABI MORANDO | MANAGING EDITOR | gmorando@butler.edu

Content warning: Mentions of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Multiple students have been approached by a man “acting irrational” on campus, John Conley, Butler University Police Department (BUPD) chief of public safety, said.

On Nov. 7 around 8:15 p.m., the man was seen pantsless touching his genitals while trying to engage in conversation with a woman student in the Kappa Alpha Theta parking lot, according to members. Later in the night, around 9:15 p.m., a member of Alpha Phi found a note on the door of the house that said, “If anyone wants to kick me in the balls please snap me” and included the man’s Snapchat username, according to their house mom, Brenda Aitken. A member of Kappa Kappa Gamma said she talked to the man last night as well.

BUPD reviewed security camera footage and took statements from Kappa Alpha Theta members after the incident. Alpha Phi reported the note to BUPD.

Conley said in an email to The Butler Collegian that BUPD has identified the man, but cannot reveal information regarding his identity as it is “pending us locating him which we are doing to trespass him.”

More than 12 hours after the incident, BUPD sent out a Timely Warning notifying the campus community of what took place. Conley said in the warning that the suspect is a white male with bushy hair and a beard. BUPD has identified his car as a 2016 Volkswagen Passat with Indiana license plates.

Conley said in his email that when officers were notified last night, the man was already gone, so the events did not fit the criteria of a Dawg Alert.

BUPD believes the man was “wanting social media attention,” but did not commit any crimes, Conley said. At the time of publication, the University Police Daily Crime Log has yet to account for the times of the reported incidents.

If students have any information regarding the suspect, or wish to report another incident, they can call BUPD’s emergency line at 317-940-9999.

The Butler Collegian will continue to follow this story.